JOHNSON CITY – Intelligent.com recently ranked East Tennessee State University’s Online Archival Studies Program, part of the university’s Master of Arts in Liberal Studies degree, 15th in the nation’s “Top 43 Master’s in Liberal Arts Degree Programs” for “Best Archival Studies Focus.”
The ETSU Division of Cross-Disciplinary Studies offers two graduate options for students seeking to pursue archival education: a Master of Arts in Liberal Studies (MALS) degree with an archival studiarchival studies 1es concentration, and a standalone graduate certificate in archival studies. Students who earn the graduate certificate may apply their credits later to the MALS degree.
Students may also concurrently pursue the certificate as a complement to other ETSU graduate degrees. Both archival studies options offer flexibility of scheduling and may be completed entirely online.
ETSU’s Archival Studies curriculum aligns with the Society of American Archivists guidelines for graduate education in archival studies.
“Our graduates have gained employment in a variety of archival settings, including university and government archives, community and city archives, as well as heritage sites and museums,” said Dr. Julie Fox-Horton, certificate coordinator and assistant professor. “We are grateful for the recognition, and proud of our faculty and students for the hard work they put into making our program stand out for such acknowledgement.”
Intelligent.com evaluated each program for its flexibility, faculty, course strength, cost and reputation. To access the rankings, visit intelligent.com/best-masters-in-liberal-arts-degree-programs/.
To learn more about ETSU’s MALS degree with a concentration in archival studies, visit etsu.edu/graduate-continue-education/cross-disciplinary/graduate/master-liberal-studies.php and for the archival studies certificate, visit www.etsu.edu/online/graduate-certificates/archival-studies.php. Prospective students may also email the MALS coordinator at mals@etsu.edu or the archival studies certificate coordinator at archivalstudies@etsu.edu, or call 423-439-4223.
Photos:
Archival_Studies_9508-2: One of many projects archival studies students focus on is digitization of historic photographs. Pictured, ETSU Archival Studies student Callie Young, a graduate assistant for ETSU Archives of Appalachia, prepares to digitally scan and organize one of many photo negatives from a collection of ETSU Yearbook photos. The project consists of all ETSU yearbooks from 1919-1998. Digitization has been ongoing since 2018 and is expected to be complete this fall.
Archival Studies_9576: ETSU Archival Studies student Callie Young prepares to scan photo negatives from files located at the Archives of Appalachia, where they will be digitally stored and viewable on the Web.
Archival Studies_9486: ETSU Archival Studies student Callie Young and Archives of Appalachia Director Jeremy Smith wear gloves to examine and file boxes of photo negatives in order to prepare them for scanning.