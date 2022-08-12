Rogersville Senior Center

The Rogersville Senior Center is among 125 in the state, and three in Hawkins County to be awarded an $8,000 grant earlier this week from the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability.

 Jeff Bobo

The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) announced earlier this week a total of $1 million in grants to senior centers across the state including three in Hawkins County.

