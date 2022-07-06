A Church Hill man was charged with vehicular assault and DUI, among other charges last week after he allegedly grabbed a woman by the arm from his vehicle and dragged her out of a Rogersville parking lot.
Zackery Harrison Evans, 20, was arrested shortly after midnight on June 25 after Rogersville Police Department Officer Billy Begley pulled him over for spinning the tires of his Dodge Ram 3500 pickup and getting the truck sideways in the Big Lots parking lot off of Park Boulevard.
As Begley exited his patrol car two other vehicle pulled behind Evans’ pickup and one of the occupants stated that Evans “just ran over his sister and was drunk”.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Chris Vaughan then responded to the scene to administer a field sobriety test on Evans. After the test was completed Evans was placed under arrest for DUI, reckless driving and underage possession of alcohol for two open beer cans in the pickup.
RPD Officer Josh Byrd located the alleged victim who stated that Evans grabbed her by the arm and then pulled out of the former United Grocery parking lot on Main Street, dragging her with the vehicle.
The victim stated she then fell and was knocked unconscious, and doesn’t remember anything after that. She was subsequently treated for her injuries at the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital emergency room.
Evans was arraigned Wednesday, June 27 in Hawkins County Sessions Court on charges including vehicular assault, reckless driving, DUI, open container violation, and underage consumption.
He was released from the Hawkins County Jail on $3,000 bond and an Aug. 17 preliminary hearing was schedule.