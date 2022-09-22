A man was flown to the Johnson City Medical Center with a self inflicted gunshot wound to the chest Tuesday afternoon following an hour standoff with police at the Surgoinsville Riverfront Park.
Around 2 p.m. the 49-year-old man reportedly called Hawkins County Central Dispatch and stated he was going to commit suicide and police could recover his body from a vehicle parked at the park.
The man reportedly indicated that he had a firearm.
Police and rescuers responded to the park and closed Long’s Bend Road from the Main Street intersection in downtown Surgoinsville to around the 1900th block well south of the Holston River Bridge.
Surgoinsville Police Department Chief James Hammonds told the Review the man refused to communicate.
“He told me to stay away, he’s got a gun,” Hammonds said. “We had a standoff with him for a little bit over an hour when he shot himself in the chest. He wouldn’t talk about why he was upset. He wouldn’t communicate at all. We tried communications with him and communications were no good.”
Shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday police reported to Central Dispatch that the subject “was down” and they called for a rescue helicopter.
Rescuers reported from the scene that the man was awake and alert with a 9 millimeter “through and through” gunshot wound to the upper right chest.
A temporary landing zone was established at the park and the man was transported to JCMC by helicopter.
A 9 millimeter handgun was recovered from the vehicle.
Hammonds said there would be no criminal charges filed against the man. He said the man will be hospitalized for quite a while recovering from his wound.
During the standoff police notified the Hawkins County Schools bus shop that school buses wouldn’t be able to cross the Longs Bend Road bridge over the Holston River and would have to find an alternative route across the river.