In recognition of the sixth annual National Clean Energy Week (NCEW), Gov. Bill Lee issued a proclamation celebrating September 26-30, 2022, as Clean Energy Week in the state of Tennessee.
In his proclamation, Governor Lee recognized the growing importance of clean energy, noting that Tennessee’s clean energy sector employs over 72,000 workers.
“Tennessee believes in clean, affordable, and readily abundant forms of energy for all,” Gov. Lee said. “Tennessee is home to Oak Ridge National Laboratory, a national leader in the research and development of energy technology solutions for energy-efficient buildings, transportation, and manufacturing.”
Last year, Governor Lee joined more than half the nation’s governors in issuing proclamations to recognize NCEW in their respective states.
“We thank Governor Bill Lee for joining us in celebrating National Clean Energy Week,” said Heather Reams, chair of NCEW and president of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES). “Across the country, the cost of living continues to rise. It is critical that we take a hard look at the solutions clean energy technologies provide to address America’s most pressing environmental, economic, and national security needs. The sixth annual NCEW and Policy Makers Symposium connects government officials from both sides of the aisle as well as top industry leaders, researchers, investors, and advocates to discuss how we can make the prospect of a clean energy future a reality, not only in Tennessee but throughout the country.”
NCEW began in 2017 as a bipartisan forum to bring together clean energy leaders and advocates across America. Through engaging programming such as the Policy Makers Symposium, the weeklong virtual event celebrates the critical role that clean energy plays in reducing greenhouse gas emissions while simultaneously bolstering the nation’s economy and energy independence.
For more information about NCEW, including sponsorship opportunities, remote and in-person events, and registration for the Policy Makers Symposium, visit the NCEW website at https://nationalcleanenergyweek.org.