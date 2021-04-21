Adventure and learning come together every day at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium! This summer, your child can spend a week learning and exploring in nature at Bay Mountain’s Summer Day Camp.
Registration is now open for 2021 Summer Day Camp sessions for rising first- through sixth-graders. Each week-long daycCamp session is filled with outdoor, nature-oriented activities that give your child hands-on learning experiences.
Day camp hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For safety of all campers and counselors, BMP has limited enrollment to 20 children per week and masks are strongly recommended for all campers.
Camp dates for students entering first, second and third grades in Fall 2021 are:
• May 31 – June 4
• June 14 – 18
• June 28 – July 2
• July 12 – 16
• July 19 – 23
Camp dates for students entering fourth, fifth and sixth grades in Fall 2021 are:
• June 7 – 11
• June 21 – 25
• July 5 – 9
Campers should bring a bag lunch with a drink each day, and wear appropriate clothing. Parents or guardians should plan to stay on the first morning for a short orientation of the week’s activities and expectations. Transportation to and from camp is the guardian’s responsibility.
Tuition for camp is $60 per child. A current family membership with the park is required to register your child or grandchild for day camp. Family memberships are $50 and give your family an entire year of free entry into the park for one vehicle and up to six free passes per program (planetarium shows, barge rides and nature programs) every time you visit the park.
To register your child for Day Camp, please pick up an application in the Nature Center or download the application from baysmountain.com. A separate application must be filled out for each child returned with payment. You can turn in your application at the Nature Center or by mailing it to the address at the bottom of the form. Please make checks payable to the Bays Mountain Park Association. Refunds will be given up to two weeks before the session. After that, refunds will be given only if the slot can be filled.
Bays Mountain Park is also hiring junior and senior counselors for summer day camp! High school seniors or college students studying natural history or related fields, or with experience working with children, can learn more about these full-time paid positions at baysmountan.com. Please apply by Friday, May 7.
For more information about Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium, please visit baysmountain.com or call (423)229-9447.
Annually, more than 200,000 visitors pass through Bays Mountain Park, making it one of the State of Tennessee’s Top 50 Most Visited Attractions, according to the State of Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. One of the nation’s largest city-owned parks with 3,550 acres, Bays Mountain Park features roughly 40 miles of hiking trails, a state-of-the-art planetarium, wildlife habitats, fun exhibits, a 44-acre lake, ropes course with zip line, trails for mountain biking and much more.