A Rogersville man accused of “fronting” 4.7 ounces of meth to a confidential informant earlier this month was arrested at his home Thursday where police allegedly seized more meth, as well as cocaine.
HCSO Narcotics Unit Detective Reba Lee stated in her report that on March 8 a confidential informant was fitted with recorder/transmitter.
Lee reported that the informant then went to the residence of Bruce William Gunter, 35, 209 Arrowhead Drive, Rogersville.
“At this time Gunter fronted (the informant) approximately 4.7 ounces of meth,” Lee stated. “During the deal Gunter discussed ways to traffic meth.”
The informant then met the Narcotics Unit where the 4.7 ounces of meth was turned over to Lt. Nathan Simpson. The meth has a street value of approximately $13,000.
On Thursday, March 16 the HCSO Narcotics Unit and Tactical Team went to Gunter’s residence where he was arrested without incident. Lee reported that during the arrest 11.6 grams of meth, as well as 0.7 grams of cocaine were in a jacket pocket in Gunter’s bedroom.
Gunter was charged with delivery of meth pertaining to the March 8 investigation; as well as possession of meth for resale, possession of cocaine for resale, and maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold pertaining to the March 16 arrest.
Gunter was being held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment Monday in Sessions Court.