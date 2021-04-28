Last month, many days of heavy rain brought widespread flooding and damage to Tennessee.
Storm damage was severe at several Tennessee State Parks. Some of those include Radnor Lake, Harpeth River, Long Hunter, and Rock Island State Park. The trails at these parks are in a state of recovery. Some trails look more like fishing holes than hiking paths.
Receding waters continue to reveal the extent of the damage. It will take time, effort, and financial support to restore these paths. Woerkers must remove debris, rebuild washed-out bridges, and repair eroded trails. For those that depend on the affected trails for fresh air, exercise, and mental well-being, these repairs couldn’t come fast enough.
One week after the storms, Tennessee State Parks launched the Trail Pack. This new program allows trail users to directly fund the maintenance and development of trails. This is something that has never been available before.
Tennessee State Parks planned this launch for months, but the timing was more than fitting. Each $25 Trail Pack supporter bundle makes a direct impact on trails across the state. For instance, one donation could buy four new feet of trail. One donation could buy an entire tank of fuel for the machines that help clear and create trails.
Each supporter bundle comes with annual Trail Pack stickers and a letter from the Tennessee State Parks Trails Administrator. Tennessee State Parks hopes to reach 5,000 Trail Pack donations by Memorial Day. This would provide over $100,000 of dedicated trail funds. There are no limits on supporter bundle purchases.
You can learn more about the Trail Pack and donate online at https://tnstateparks.com/donate/trail-pack.