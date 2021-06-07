JOHNSON CITY – ETSU Health will continue to offer opportunities for members of the community who are 18 and older to receive the free, one-dose Janssen Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at various locations throughout the Appalachian Highlands.
“This summer, we will be utilizing some non-traditional settings to reach as many people as we can with the vaccine,” said Donna Noland, manager of the ETSU Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic. “While we have had a good response to our vaccine clinics on the campus of East Tennessee State University and will continue to offer those to the public, we realize that there are some excellent opportunities to expand our efforts and bring the vaccine to places where people are gathering this summer.”
The June ETSU Health clinic dates include several convenient weekend opportunities to receive the vaccine. No appointment is required.
•Friday, June 11, 6-8 p.m.
“Fridays After 5” (live outdoor music event)
King Commons, Downtown Johnson City
•Saturday, June 12, 10 a.m.-noon
ETSU Millennium Center
2001 Millennium Place, Johnson City (Patients may park on the third level or above in the parking garage adjacent to the Millennium Center and follow the signs to the ballroom.)
•Saturday, June 12, 3-5 p.m.
Little Animals Brewery
324 East Main Street, Johnson City
•Saturday, June 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kingsport’s Juneteenth Celebration
301 Louis Street, Kingsport (V.O. Dobbins Field/Riverview)
In addition to these weekend clinics, weekday vaccine clinics are scheduled at ETSU on Wednesday-Friday, June 16, 17, 18 and 23, 24, 25, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on the second floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center. Enter on the second-floor entrance off J.L. Seehorn Road (below the third-floor ramp).
The ETSU Health vaccine clinic will administer Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, which only requires one shot.
Following a pause of the Janssen Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a thorough safety review, the CDC and the FDA determined that the recommended pause of the vaccine in the U.S. should be lifted and use of the vaccine should resume. The FDA has determined that the available data show that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older.
Faculty, students and staff from ETSU Health colleges, including Quillen College of Medicine, Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, the College of Nursing and the College of Public Health, will be administering the vaccines and assisting with patient intake and registration.
In addition, the ETSU Center for Rural Health Research is helping to connect local sites that have shown an interest in hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics with vaccine providers such as ETSU Health and Ballad Health. Businesses or organizations that are interesting in finding out more about how they can host a vaccine clinic can contact Dr. Sam Pettyjohn at pettyjohns@etsu.edu.
For more information about the ETSU Health vaccine clinic, call 423-439-EVAX (3829). Patients with questions about the vaccine should contact their physician.