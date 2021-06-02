Final early voting totals in the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen election have been tallied.
A total of 213 people voted in person, one military member voted, 35 voted by absentee ballot and 12 voted at nursing homes, for a grand total of 261 early votes.
The Rogersville mayor and six alderman-at-large positions are on the ballot. Those elected will serve a four-year term from July 1 of this year through June 30, 2025.
Jim Sells, the incumbent, is running unopposed for mayor. Candidates qualifying for alderman positions are Todd Biggs, Mark DeWitte, Eloise Edwards, Avery Fields, Brock Gladson, Brian Hartness, David M. Jenkins, Sondra Trent Price and Wayne Slater. Hartness, DeWitte, Edwards and Price are incumbents.
The official election day is June 5.