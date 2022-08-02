A Kingsport man was hospitalized after he apparently overdosed from swallowing a baggy of meth during a police pursuit last week.
HCSO Deputy Brayden Hammonds stated in his report that John Cody Boutilier, 29, became unresponsive after he stopped his vehicle last Wednesday morning.
Hammonds reportedly administered NARCAN, after which Boutilier awakened and vomited a baggie containing approximately 1.3 grams of meth.
Hammonds reported that around 9:15 a.m. last Wednesday he spotted a 2005 Buick Century crossing the center line eastbound on Carters Valley Road in Church Hill.
When Hammonds attempted a traffic stop the driver, later identified as Boutilier, allegedly refused to stop.
Hammonds reported that the vehicle rolled for about a mile before turning onto Homel Drive in Mount Carmel and stopping. Upon identifying Boutilier it was determined that he was wanted in Hawkins. County for probation violation and failure to appear.
Hammonds reported that Boutilier was arrested and placed in the patrol car. A passenger in the vehicle told Hammonds that he’d told Boutilier to pull over after Hammonds initiated the traffic stop but Boutilier refused.
The passenger reportedly told Hammonds he observed Boutilier put something in his mouth before pulling over.
Hammonds reported that when he went to check on Boutilier in the patrol car he was sweating profusely and disoriented to the point of becoming unresponsive.
After being administered NARCAN Boutilier became aware again, Hammonds stated in his report.
Boutilier was evaluated at the Holston Valley Medical Center before being booked into the Hawkins County Jail on charges including felony evading arrest, tampering with evidence, meth possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and failure to maintain lane.