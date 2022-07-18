A 71-year-old woman told the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office last week that she’d been bilked out of $4,600 in a phony Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes scam.
The woman stated that she received a letter stating she’d won a $2.5 million from Publisher’s Clearing House. When she called a number listed in the letter to verify her prize she was told that she would be sent a check for $7,950 to be deposited for partial rewards.
On July 5 the woman deposited the check, and she was instructed to overnight two envelopes with no signature delivery with $2,300 cash in each envelope which was intended to cover “insurance and attorney fees”.
The envelopes were sent to Ellen Bailey, 39126 Dunbar Street, Palmdale, Calif.
The woman was informed by her bank on July 6 that the $7,950 check she deposited was no good.
On July 9 she was supposed to receive her check from Publishers Clearing House, but it didn’t arrive. She called the number that had been provided and it went straight to voicemail.
The woman told the HCSO she wanted a report placed on file to make others aware of the scam.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson has stated on the numerous previous occasions that similar scams were reported in Hawkins County that any time someone contacts you and requests cash, contact the sheriff’s office at (423) 272-4848 for help in verifying whether the organization is legitimate.
New scam alert
On June 29 the Division of Consumer Affairs (DCA) in the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is warning homeowners about a home warranty scam.
The letter urges Tennessee homeowners to purchase a home warranty claiming the current home warranty “may be expiring or may have already expired.” Each letter contains the same claim, even if the homeowner has never purchased a home warranty. The letter also heavily implies an affiliation with the homeowner’s mortgage company and the “county deed records” office. The people responsible for these letters are in no way affiliated with the homeowner’s mortgage company or the Register of Deeds office.
The letter asks for a response to the notice by a certain date and threatens that failing to respond could result in a potential loss of coverage. Solicitations that use threatening language or unnecessary urgency are almost always a scam.
Many consumers wonder how these scammers know the name of their mortgage company. Some information about mortgages, such as the name of your lender and servicer, are public record and that information can be found online. These scammers use the name of your mortgage company in the letter in order to appear legitimate.
If you have received this letter or one like it you can file a complaint with DCA at:
Other scams circulating Tennessee
Email extortion scam: Multiple Tennesseans report receiving emails that list their passwords and threaten to release explicit images if they don’t send bitcoin to the scammer. Consumers can report this scam to the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov.
Family emergency scam: “Grandma: I’m in the hospital, please wire money right away.” Scam callers are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic by posing as a sick family member in need. Their goal is to tug at the consumer’s heartstrings and get them to act immediately by wiring money or sending gift cards.
Fake rental listing scam: A Jackson consumer responding to a rental home listing on Craigslist was told that due to COVID-19 precautions the owner couldn’t show the home, but offered detailed pictures instead. The consumer paid the deposit, but never heard from the “property owner” again.
Pet-buying scams: Reports of pet-buying scams continue to rise. A Clarksville consumer tried to purchase a Bengal kitten from an online listing, Peace Home Bengal Kittens. The website was completely fraudulent with fake names and account numbers, but plenty of real add-on fees to buy the pet. The consumer sent $1,800 for a kitten that never came.
Text message scam: Multiple Tennesseans report scammers are using text messages to promise money such as economic impact payments or loans for small businesses. Clicking could expose you to scams, download malware, or get your phone number added to lists that are then sold to other bad actors.
Government imposter scams: A Rutherford County consumer received a call from a scammer posing as a police officer. The number was “spoofed” to appear on the consumer’s phone as the Smyrna Police Department. The consumer was told they had a warrant for failure to appear in court, and due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the consumer must remain on the phone with them and proceed to their bank to withdraw and wire $5,000 for their bond to clear their case.
Tips to avoid being scammed
Threats, intimidation and high-pressure tactics are classic signs of a scam.
Research a seller thoroughly before submitting payment.
If a seller won’t let you view a rental property in person before you pay, beware.
Being asked to wire money or provide gift cards as payment are red flags of a scam.
Government agencies do not use text messages or social media channels to request personal or financial information.