After 3.5 years as fire chief, and 22 years as a member, Luke Wood submitted his letter of resignation to the Church Hill Fire Department on Feb. 6.
This is the first time a Wood hasn’t been Church Hill’s fire chief since 1986.
Luke Wood was appointed Church Hill Fire Chief in 2019, replacing his father David Wood who retired after serving as CHFD Chief since 1986.
In his letter of resignation Luke Wood thanked the City of Church Hill for allowing him to serve as fire chief.
“My decision to resign was personal, and there were some things being discussed about bringing in a new volunteer firefighter, and I had very strong reservations about saying ‘yes’ to,” Wood stated in his letter of resignation. “I felt that they would bring a negative light to the fire department and the city. I wanted to leave on good terms with the members of the fire department and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.”
Wood told the Review he didn’t wish to elaborate further on that situation.
“I also felt it was time to step away and have new leadership that has the same vision as the mayor and BMA toward the direction of the fire department,” Wood further stated in his letter. “I only wanted to do what is right for the Church Hill Fire Department. The department will always be special to me, and members of the fire department have been a second family to me for many years. I appreciate the work that these individuals do on a daily basis and their efforts in the fire department.”
Wood has been a member of the CHFD since 2001, although he was going on fire calls with his father prior to that. He previously served as the department's training officer since 2006. Wood is also a full time firefighter at the Kingsport Fire Department.
His father, David Wood was a founding member of the CHFD in 1984, and the department’s second chief beginning in 1986 after Dan DeWald.
Church Hill Police Chief and Public Safety Director Chad Mosley told the Review that the duties of the fire chief currently fall under his supervision. Mosley noted that the CHFD Chief position is part time, and he’s not sure at this time what direction the city will take regarding the fire chief vacancy.