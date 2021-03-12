Surgoinsville Coach Jim Ailshie is seeking a new path to success.
Monday night he addressed the city’s board of mayor and aldermen to ask for support to revive the cross-country track in the Phipps Bend area formerly used by local track teams.
Ailshie said the abandoned track is level, which is unusual terrain for the area, has parking, and is spectator-friendly.
“This is ideal,” he said of the site.
He added that Volunteer High School’s state sports classification has been lowered, meaning the school’s teams should be more successful in all sports, so it’s important to have adequate training facilities available.
“The town will be behind this 100 percent,” said Surgoinsville Mayor Merrell Graham.
Six county cross-country runners attended the meeting is support of Ailshie’s request.
In other business the board voted to apply for a Community Development Block Grant to be used by the utility district. The town applied for the grant last year but wasn’t accepted.