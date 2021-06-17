A very young girl has gone missing from her home in the Beech Creek community, and at press time, officials were still searching for her.
Summer Moon-Utah Wells was last seen on Ben Hill Road, wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt. She may have been barefoot. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. Her age has been variously reported as 4 or 5 years old. She went missing on Tuesday night.
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning. Local, regional and state agencies are searching for her from the ground and from the air.
If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts, please call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
No further information was available at press time.