Taylor Setser reported a vehicle stolen from her Bulls Gap residence on April 16 and according to Hawkins County Dep. Jamie Smith, she said she believed Cody Williams had taken the vehicle.
Setser told authorities she had left her residence about noon the day before, and when she returned around 11 p.m. her 2003 Honda Civic was gone. Setser said she suspected Williams because he had been staying with her for a few days.
A Bulls Gap man was arrested by Hawkins County Sheriff’s Deputies on April 15 for violation of the sex offender registry.
Dep. Adam Bledsoe said he responded to a complaint from the department of children’s services that James Barnes, 74, was allowing a juvenile to live in his home. In conversation with Barnes he learned that he had been living in Tennessee but had not registered in Tennessee as a sex offender. His original conviction had occurred in Illinois.
Barnes was arrested and taken to Hawkins County Jail.
After Kenneth Fields wrecked his car April 15, he was eventually arrested for driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license.
Dep. Stacy Vaughan was called to the crash in the area of Berry Road and South Fork Branch Road, where Fields was found leaning on his BMW down an embankment from the road.
Fields had slurred speech and was unable to stand without assistance, the officer said, and kept arguing that he was in Talbott, Tenn., where he lives.
A check of Fields’ driving status revealed that his license had been revoked due to a previous DUI in Jefferson County in February.