The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will have their upcoming Commodity Distributions at the following locations:
• Kingsport (Sullivan County) — Wednesday, December 7, Gravely Baptist Church, 647 Gravely Rd, Kingsport, TN
• Elizabethton (Carter County) — Thursday, December 8, Grace Baptist Church, 1114 Broad St, Elizabethton, TN
• Erwin (Unicoi County) — Friday, December 9, Hulen Baptist Church, 215 Hulen Ave, Erwin, TN
• Sneedville (Hancock County) — Saturday, December 10, Hancock High School, 2700 Main St, Sneedville, TN
• Rogersville (Hawkins County) — Tuesday, December 13, Persia Baptist Church, 141 Old State Hwy 66, Rogersville, TN
• Mountain City (Johnson County) — Wednesday, December 14, First Christian Church, 401 West Main St, Mountain City, TN
• Johnson City (Washington County) — Thursday, December 15, Wesley Memorial UMC — 225 Princeton Rd, Johnson City, TN
• Greeneville (Greene County) — Friday, December 16, Eastview Recreation Center, 456 E Bernard Ave, Greeneville, TN
• Bristol (Sullivan County) — Thursday, December 20, Reallife Church, 1317 Weaver Pike, Bristol, TN
Items will be distributed through a drive-thru option on a first come, first served basis, to income eligible households until all commodities are gone. This will provide for the safety of recipients as well as the volunteers and staff. Recipients must be residents of Tennessee. This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.
Commodity cards will no longer be needed, but we strongly encourage each recipient to complete an application the week prior to the date of your distribution. This will reduce your wait time during the distribution. However, staff will be available on site during the Distribution if you wish to complete an application the day of the event. If someone is picking up your commodities they must be authorized on your application; limits to pickup are ten (10) orders.
The distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will end at 12:00 p.m. or earlier if food is no longer available.
Misrepresentation of need, or sale or exchange of USDA commodities is prohibited and could result in a fine, imprisonment, or both. USDA’s Emergency Food Assistance Program is available to all eligible recipients regardless of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability.
USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
About UETHDA
Head quartered in Kingsport at the VO Dobbins Complex, UETHDA has been providing the tools, education, and support for a better life for over 50 years. The agency is one of thousands of Community Action Agencies
in the United States operated by the National Community Action Partnership. UETHDA serves eight counties in northeast Tennessee: Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Hancock, Johnson, Sullivan, Washington and Unicoi. UETHDA has a variety of programs from emergency assistance to more long terms paths for self-sufficiency, including national programs such as Head Start, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) and more. UETHDA operates nine neighborhood service centers in those eight counties.
To learn more visit www.helpingneighbors.com.