While COVID-19 screening points are gone and masks are no longer required, Walters State Community College may keep one change made necessary by the pandemic: the virtual art exhibit.
COVID-19 numbers were still high earlier in the year, when the Division of Humanities had to make a decision about holding the usual reception and student exhibit in the college’s Catron Gallery, located in the R. Jack Fishman Library.
“Due to the uncertainty that has come about from the pandemic, we shifted the show to an online format. These students were working hard through challenges, and we felt as though they deserved some sort of acknowledgement,” said Amy Evans, associate professor and head of the art program.
“The online format has given us the opportunity to reach a larger audience. I can see the potential for having an opening reception and an online presence for future student shows.”
The exhibit may be viewed at https://www.ws.edu/catron-gallery/. It includes paintings drawings, three-dimensional works and computer art.
While the online gallery may increase the works’ accessibility, Evans doesn’t think anything virtual will ever replace the true gallery experience.
“It is always exciting to gather in person. The gallery reception is an opportunity for students to socialize with each other, bring friends and family to campus and most importantly talk about their work in a professional setting,” Evans said.
“There are many little details that are hard to capture through a photograph. We will always benefit by seeing art in person.”
Many Americans turned to art during the pandemic, with the popularity of everything from macrame to paint-by-number kits seeing growth.
“After the plague in the Middle Ages, we had a Renaissance. I can only hope to see the same flourishing of creativity and innovation follow this pandemic. We will have to wait and see. I know that creative activities help keep people engaged in a fun activity which can be positive for your mental health,” Evans said.