(Rogersville) There was some unusual activity in and around Rogersville this weekend as a group on a “ghost tour” was in town along with a paranormal investigating team gathering material for an internet television show. The group investigated the Hale Springs Inn, the Crockett Cemetery and other downtown locations and visited the Amis House.
Fifteen guests participated in the ghost tour with Paranormal Technology Investigations, a Jonesborough company. Leading the group were company co-founders Kathy Sheppard and Robb Phillips. Also assisting were team members Tonya Kinard and Jeri Patrick.
A crew from Tampa Bay Multimedia was on hand to record the investigation for Para-Geeks internet television show broadcast on webeamtv.com. John Gaston led the team of visitors from Florida.
The investigation at the inn on Friday night involved monitoring special electronic equipment design to detect the presence of spirits. A team also walked to the nearby Crockett Cemetery where more equipment was monitored on the Crocketts’ grave. On Saturday a group toured the Amis house.
Of her trip to Rogersville, Kathy Sheppard said: “We do ghost tours where I’m from which is about 45 minutes from here in Jonesborough, and a man came in one day from Rogersville and made a statement…you guys should come to Rogersville, we have so much stuff there. Well, I hate to say it, but here we are about ten years later and I hate that it took this long. It’s so interesting and coming back and spending more time is a have-to. It’s got to be on your list to do cause it’s such an awesome little town, Everybody is so friendly and welcoming. I love it here. It’s bad that I live only 45 minutes away and have only recently started coming to Rogersville.”
John Gaston added “My impression of Rogersville is that it’s absolutely phenomenal. It’s a very active town, and I’m not talking about people, I’m talking spiritually and ghost-wise. There are tons and tons of spots, even just up and down the sidewalk. It is all right here. This is one of those locations where you can’t spend one or two days, you need to spend a week to do a full investigation. If it was up to me, I’d be coming back in two weeks to do a whole week here. We are coming back, I’m pretty sure of it, this is a great location. Rogersville should be very proud of what they’ve got here, it’s absolutely phenomenal.”