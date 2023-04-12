As part of the General Assembly’s efforts to crack down on crime and keep dangerous criminals off the streets, the Judiciary Committee passed legislation in March to create the Inmate Disciplinary Oversight Board
The board will oversee inmate sentence reduction credits for all correctional facilities in the state.
Currently prisons across the state have their own disciplinary boards to determine the award of credits for sentence reduction. This bill would ensure that inmates across the state are awarded credits based on consistent standards.
Under Senate Bill 1236, sponsored by Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) and Sen. Ed Jackson (R-Jackson), the full-time, autonomous board would be composed of nine members. The governor, speaker of the Senate and speaker of the House would each appoint three members to the board.
The necessity for expanded oversight regarding sentence reduction credits became clear to lawmakers following the high-profile murder of Eliza Fletcher in Memphis last year by a criminal who was released early from a 24-year prison sentence, despite 54 write-ups and no participation in any programs.
If Eliza Fletcher’s murderer had not been released early, he would have been behind bars the day he murdered the Memphis school teacher.
“This board will implement important statewide standards,” said Jackson, “It will ensure inmates who have exhibited good behavior and earned sentence reduction credits will receive them and, at the same time, ensure inmates who have received disciplinary infractions and refused to participate in programming will serve their full sentences.”
The bill now advances to the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee.
Other pending legislation
Creating an Adult Sexual Assault Response Team – Senator Becky Massey (R-Knoxville) is sponsoring Senate Bill 22 which seeks to create an Adult Sexual Assault Response Team within law enforcement agencies. The team would assist in responding to incidents of sexual assault with adult victims that fall under the agency’s jurisdiction, and team members would need to be experienced in victim advocacy, law enforcement, criminal prosecution, health care services and mental health services. With this proposal, law enforcement agencies will be able to utilize their existing agency resources, and collaborate with community resources to better help sexual assault survivors. The legislation was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee this week and advances to the Senate floor for final approval.
Abrial’s Law, the Keeping Children Safe from Family Violence Act – In the United States, 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 7 boys will experience child sex abuse by people they know, and many children are placed into the custody of dangerous adults. Senate Bill 722, sponsored by Senator Becky Massey (R-Knoxville) will require court personnel to participate in training on child sex abuse and domestic violence. The training will help prevent dangerous parents from abusing the family court system. The bill moves to the Senate floor for final consideration.
Requiring well-baby routines for neglected children – Neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) is a condition in which babies are born addicted to drugs, a result from the mother using drugs while pregnant. The baby is usually born with significant deficits and may struggle for their entire lives with effects. Senate Bill 655, sponsored by Senator Ed Jackson (R-Jackson), will require parents, guardians, or custodians of a child diagnosed with NAS to submit documentation to DCS of a well-baby routine examination by a licensed physician. This documentation will only apply to children less than the age of three and will help the Department of Children’s Services DCS better protect and care for children diagnosed with NAS. The bill was passed in the Judiciary Committee and now advances to the Senate floor for final approval.
Ensuring safe physical custody environments – Senate Bill 656, sponsored by Ed Jackson (R-Jackson), advanced out of the Judiciary Committee this week. The bill will require that before unsupervised visitation or physical custody is granted to a parent or guardian, the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) must provide documentation of at least two observed home visits to the courts before any custody or supervision is granted. This rule will only apply to those families in which the child was removed as a result of dependency and neglect. The bill will advance to the Senate floor for final approval.
Establishing new grounds for parental rights proceedings – Currently, there are 15 grounds that can be cited as a legal reason to begin proceedings to terminate parental rights. One is a sentence to a correctional facility of 10 or more years for a parent whose child is younger than eight years old at the time of the sentence. Senate Bill 537, sponsored by Sen. Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin), adds a ground for termination of parental rights if a parent receives a sentence of 6 or more years in a correctional facility in addition to meeting at least one other ground for termination of parental rights. The bill passed the Judiciary Committee this week and advances to the Senate Floor for final approval.
Increasing background checks for professional bail agents - Senate Bill 1153, sponsored by Senator Frank Niceley (R-Strawberry Plains), would require professional bail agents and bounty hunters to have an annual criminal history background check from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The bill requires agents and bounty hunters to take an annual education class, and requires a criminal background check prior to taking the class. The bill passed the Judiciary Committee this week and advances to the Finance, Ways and Means Committee.
Increasing penalties for desecrating a house of worship – The Judiciary Committee passed legislation this week to expand the Class E felony offense for desecrating a house of worship. Senate Bill 848, sponsored by Senator Bo Watson (R-Hixson), adds “knowingly or recklessly” to the current Class E felony offense to “intentionally desecrate” a house of worship.