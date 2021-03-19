GREENEVILLE – Alumni are experiencing the value of a Tusculum University education as they enter the workforce and comparing favorably with counterparts at other Tennessee higher education institutions.
Tusculum was ranked eighth in the 2021 Best Colleges in Tennessee by Salary Score for bachelor’s degrees in a listing prepared by GradReports. The university was the highest-ranking higher education institution in Northeast Tennessee and the second highest in East Tennessee.
“Our faculty and staff collaborate to provide active and experiential learning, which produces career-ready professionals,” said Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president. “We are proud of our alumni for their diligence, hard work and character. The skills, knowledge and pioneering spirit gained at Tusculum set the stage for their success in the workforce.”
GradReports said the salary score is based on median alumni earnings in the year after graduating. This overall score is calculated based on the median alumni salary for each program at Tusculum compared to the median alumni salary for the same program at other schools. The U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard is the source for GradReports’s data.
The university scored best in the fields identified by the national organization as business administration, management and operations; psychology; and teacher education and professional development, specific levels and methods.
Another highlight in the rankings was the employment rates for graduates of Tusculum’s undergraduate programs. In the eight fields listed by GradReports, Tusculum had employment rates of 94-100 percent.
“Studying at Tusculum gives our undergraduate students an excellent opportunity to learn from expert faculty members, enjoy abundant extracurricular activities and engage civically with the community, all of which prepare them to achieve great results after graduation,” said Dr. Tricia Hunsader, provost and vice president of academic affairs. “Best of all, students are able to grow as individuals and discern their future in a caring Christian environment, which serves them well for the rest of their lives.”
Students can choose from a broad spectrum of majors, minors and pre-professional programs as an undergraduate. They fall under five colleges – Business; Civic and Liberal Arts; Education; Nursing; and Science, Technology and Mathematics. Please visit https://web.tusculum.edu/academics/majors-minors/ to learn more about these degrees.
In recognition of the opportunity to serve even more students, Tusculum is preparing to expand the number of undergraduate offerings for the fall semester.
The university also provides several high-quality master’s degree programs in the Colleges of Business, Education and Nursing. These serve not only students advancing directly from their bachelor’s degree but also working professionals. Information about these programs is available at https://home.tusculum.edu/aos/graduate-programs/.
To see the gradreport.com rankings, please visit https://www.gradreports.com/best-colleges/tennessee. GradReports, which provides salary scores for more than 2,200 colleges across 334 majors, is a product of Optimal, a leading higher education researcher and publisher.
More information about Tusculum is available at www.tusculum.edu.
Building on a rich Presbyterian heritage and a pioneering spirit, Tusculum University provides an active and experiential education within a caring Christian environment to inspire civic engagement, enrich personal lives and equip career-ready professionals. Tusculum is the first higher education institution in Tennessee and the 28th oldest in the nation. Students are enrolled on the main campus in Greeneville, at facilities in Knoxville and Morristown and in online programs.