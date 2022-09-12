Every soldier signs up knowing they run the risk of getting shot, but Matthew Marecic never anticipated that this refusal to get a shot would cost him his military career.
The Rogersville native told the Review he was discharged from the Army on May 26 because he refused to receive a COVID Vaccine shot.
Marecic is now back home and working as armed security at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant.
He will turn 25 years old later this month.
A desire to continue his service
Marecic began his military career in 2015 at age 18 enlisting in The United States Marine Corps where he served until 2017.
He came back to Hawkins County and started a family afterwards. He was employed with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department for a year and a half but he began to feel a desire to continue his service.
In March of 2021 Marecic enlisted in the Army. Seven months into his second stint the COVID vaccine became an Army mandate. Marecic had concerns about the vaccines. They were not required when he signed up and they were new.
“I know there are shot requirements for the military,” Marecic said. “There always have been a series of shots required and we know this going in. But these shots have been around and we are familiar with them. This vaccine seemed different...I didn’t trust it. And I didn’t want it either.”
Intense pressure
While stationed in El Paso, Texas, Marecis observed hundreds of soldiers lining up for the COVID vaccine shots.
“If you were in the line for the shot all was well,” Marecic said. “But if you didn’t want the shot you were put in a separate line. You had to fill out paperwork in order not to vaccinate. Then a higher chain of command would explain to you the benefits of taking the vaccine. If you still refused, you had to do more paperwork.”
Marecic added, “A three day wait for an evaluation followed by a medical professional also explaining the benefits of the vaccines and the risk without being vaccinated was next. Then there was more paperwork. Finally you get a call from a Commander to watch a 10 minute video as a last effort to convince you to take the vaccine. The pressure was very intense.”
Soldiers who felt the intense pressure that had no choice but to take the vaccines, Marecic said.
Many had families back home who relied on their paychecks, and many had plans of a military career.
“I’d say 90% of us did not want the shots,” Marecic added.
Marecic also recalls soldiers becoming ill for days after the vaccines, including headaches, body pain and in general fatigue and he says most regretted getting the vaccines.
”Serious Misconduct”
On May 26 Marecic received his discharge notice that he was no longer eligible to serve without the vaccine requirements, putting his military career to an early end.
Marecic was honorably discharged, but received a reenlistment code of JKQ which they define as “Serious Misconduct”.
“I’d have to get a waiver if I ever want to reenlist,” Marecic said
Review: Did you know you would eventually face a discharge over refusing the covid vaccine?
Marecic: “We knew there would be punishment as this was a military law but we did not know what that punishment would be.”
Review: If the mandate were lifted would you reenlist.
Marecic: “I’m not ruling out the possibility. Not at this time”.