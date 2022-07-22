The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen continues to put emphasis on improving its municipal park, as they recently purchased new playground equipment and may begin the process of creating a 10-year improvement plan.
As part of the 2022-2023 budget, Mount Carmel moved some of the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding into the parks and recreation budget to purchase this new equipment.
During the BMA’s recent workshop, City Manager Emily Wood showed the board photos of what the new equipment will look like.
The equipment includes two jungle gyms, three bouncy animals that children can ride, as well as sensory equipment that makes music. All pieces are designed to have a woodland theme and are ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) inclusive.
All the new equipment will be located near the current volleyball court inside the municipal park.
“I think it will be a really good space because the walking trail goes all the way around it,” Wood said.
The ADA-compliant swing the town purchased a few months ago will also be installed in the same area as the newly purchased equipment.
The swing sets that are currently located next to the restrooms will be moved to the same location as the new equipment.
“The thought behind having all of this together is that we can eventually phase out all of the older playground equipment,” Wood said. “Everything is currently so spread out. If we can designate areas where all of the playground equipment is–close to the bathroom and close to the parking lot–people with kids can walk around and actually have their eyes on their kids.”
The equipment is set to be installed at the end of September, and the town will plan an official ribbon cutting ceremony at a later date.
Park master plan
Additionally, the BMA may soon begin working with Community Development Partners on a 10-year master plan for the park.
Wood said the town put out a request for quotes from entities that would partner with the town to create a park master plan, and only Community Development Partners responded.
Their cost estimate noted their work would not exceed $25,000 and would be completed in no more than 300 days.
The BMA will vote at their July 28 full meeting on whether or not to accept the offer.
Wood noted that the town is required to have a master plan in place in order to be considered for future LPRF (Local Parks and Recreation Funding) grants through the state.
“They have really good grant opportunities for park and recreation improvements,” Wood said. “I think it’s a really good thing, and the cost is not that bad considering it will be a 10-year plan.”
Hawkins County as well as the municipalities of Rogersville and Church Hill have already partnered with Community Development Partners to create a 10-year master plan. Both the County Commission and each municipality’s BMA approved the plan in April.
Alderman John Gibson noted that Community Development Partners will likely solicit community input about the kinds of improvements desired for the park. This same process was done as part of the master plan for Hawkins County and the other municipalities.
However, Gibson noted that, even if the plan is completed in 300 days, Mount Carmel will have missed the cutoff date to apply for any grants open this year. They will then be eligible for the following year’s grant cycle.