In March of 1865, General Grant had invited President Lincoln to visit him at his City Point, Va., headquarters. The general’s intent was to provide the President with an opportunity to get out of Washington city and its problems for a while. He also wanted to talk to the President about the peace that was coming soon and what the President had in mind for that peace.
The story of the conversation between Lincoln and Grant will be re-enacted by the Tri Cities Civil War Round Table and Kingsport Cultural Arts co-sponsored through a Fun Fest docudrama program on Monday, July 12, called “Let ‘Em Up Easy, General.”
The first part of the program has President Lincoln and then General Grant each speaking about their perspective on the War and how to win it. With President Lincoln, after a parade of generals in command, the critical question was much more about who could win it, than how to win it.
Following the President, General Grant talks of his inauspicious entry into the war and steady rise through the ranks as he won battle after battle. In his talk, essentially, he addresses how he rose through the ranks by victory after victory.
The President had been at City Point for a few days before they met on April 2, to talk of the peace and how best to secure it. The meeting featured in the second part of the program takes place in General Grant’s camp. The two men sit across from each other at a field desk on a simple table, and they sit in folding camp chairs as they chat about what President Lincoln has said about General Grant throughout the war and the circumstances prompting each statement. They talk and laugh in a relaxed manner until Grant tells the President that he must leave to join the army in pursuit of Lee, hopefully to his surrender.
Their parting exchange is emotional as General Grant takes his leave of the President.
Dennis Boggs of Nashville, Tennessee travels all over the nation bringing Abraham Lincoln to life to audiences. With extensive theatrical background, Boggs was first introduced into playing the role of President Lincoln in a theatrical a production on stage at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville. For over 20 years, and averaging over 250 performances a year, Boggs travels coast to coast as a fulltime profession, presenting President Lincoln for schools, colleges and universities, civic groups, museums, Chautauqua events, library programs, Civil War round tables, storytelling festivals, motivational speaking programs, churches, as well as many other special events and venues. Many of his other credits include two documentaries for the History Channel, Being Lincoln and Looking for Lincoln, as well as being highly featured on several PBS programming stations.
He has appeared on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, and has presented President Lincoln for many programs with the United States National Park Services including the Carl Sandburg Home National Historic Site (Flat Rock, N.C.), The Jimmy Carter National Historic Site (Plains, Ga.), Cumberland Gap National Historical Park (Middlesboro, Ky.), The Civil War Naval Museum at Port Columbus (Columbus, Ga.), Stones River Battlefield (Murfreesboro), Vicksburg National Military Park (Vicksburg, Miss.), and the Andersonville National Historic Site (Andersonville, Ga.).
Boggs has even had the honor and privilege of presenting President Lincoln at The Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Curt Fields has been an avid and lifelong student of the American Civil War. His interest in portraying General Ulysses S. Grant was driven by that study and his deep respect and admiration for General Grant. Dr. Fields is the same height and body style as General Grant and, therefore, presents a convincing image of the man as he really looked. His presentations are in first person, quoting from General Grant’s memoirs; articles and letters the General wrote; statements he made in interviews or wrote himself; and of people who knew the general or were with him and witnessed him during events. As a living historian, Dr. Fields portrayed General Grant at the 150th Sesquicentennial observations of: Fort Donelson, Shiloh, Tenn., and Raymond and Vicksburg, Miss., and at Appomattox Court House, Va.
Dr. Fields holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from the University of Memphis, earned a master’s degree in secondary education and a Ph.D. in educational administration and curriculum from Michigan State University. He is a career educator. He taught junior and senior high school and served 25 years as a high school administrator.
He was selected to portray General Grant at the 150th anniversary of Lee’s surrender to Grant at Appomattox Court House, Va. He portrayed General Grant in the Visitor Center film at Appomattox. He portrays General Grant, giving his life story, on the Civil War Trust website at Civilwar.org.
Tickets to this event are only $5 each to all attendees. Tickets can be purchased at the Fun Fest Store or on July 12, beginning at 5:30, at the ticket booth in the Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center St, Kingsport on the evening of the event. The theater doors open and seating starts at 6 p.m.
New guidelines from the governor mean all entry/exit doors are available for use, use of facemasks are optional and seating now has no restrictions up to full capacity.
TCCWRT is a non-partisan, non-profit, educational forum for promotion of knowledge, commemoration, and preservation of our American Civil War heritage. Meetings are always open to the general public and visitors are always welcome.