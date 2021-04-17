Rocky Mount State Historic Site will present its annual Woolly Day and Garden Arts Festival on Saturday, April 17 — Sunday, 18. The Festival will start on both days at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. “Woolly Day” features hand-shearing of Rocky Mount’s flock of Cotswold sheep, wool processing techniques of the 18th century, and other spring activities on a frontier farm. The “Garden Arts Festival” will be a celebration of all things gardening – from plants to handmade items for the home, garden and gardener, to delicious foods and informative talks and tours.
Woolly Day is an opportunity for visitors to experience the spring activities of the early settlers of Tennessee. This is a great opportunity for children of all ages to get a close look, and even pet the sheep, feel their wool and learn how it would be made into clothing. Visitors can wash the freshly-sheared wool, use wool cards to straighten the fibers, and see how it is spun into yarn and woven into cloth.
Vendors and exhibitors including local specialty plant nurseries, traditional artisans, community groups, and food vendors will be on-site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Living History tours of the William Cobb House and historic buildings will also be given throughout the day.
This event is an opportunity for visitors to explore the place that predates America as we know America and extends back into the Revolutionary War. Rocky Mount is the home of the original Capital of the Southwest Territory (1790-1792) and springtime is the perfect time to explore the grounds.
Admission is $10/adult, $8/child; kids under 5 get in free. This event is free to Rocky Mount Historical Association members. Admission includes parking and access to all Woolly Day & Garden Arts Festival activities. A two-day weekend pass is also available at a discount on the RMHA website.
In light of the global Coronavirus pandemic, Rocky Mount has enacted the following safety protocols. The number of tickets for this event will be limited, and must be purchased in advance online or by phone. Social distancing will be practiced, and face coverings will be required for entry, in accordance with the Sullivan County mask mandate.
Rocky Mount is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The Rocky Mount Historical Association operates the site under a contract with the Tennessee Historical Commission. For more information, please call 423-538-7396 or email info@rockymountmuseum.com. at www.faceboook.com/rockymountmuseum and @RockyMount TN on Twitter and Instagram.
The Rocky Mount State Historic Site is located at 200 Hyder Hill Road in Piney Flats, Tennessee — just off Highway 11-E, midway between Johnson City and Piney Flats.