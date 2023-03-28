Two people were charged with possession of meth with intent to sell last week as a result of a traffic stop in Mount Carmel in which a large quantity of meth, cash, and two loaded handguns were seized.
HCSO Deputy Brayden Hammonds stated in his report that on March 21 around 1:40 a.m. he conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11-W in Mount Carmel at the Belmont Avenue intersection on a 2009 Saturn for having a tail light emitting white light.
The driver, Larry Edward Napier, 42, of Bland, Va., was found to be wanted in Wise County, Va. on a dangerous drugs warrant.
Hammonds said he asked the passenger, Crystal Dawn Wallen, 47, 119 Chestnut Street, Church Hill, if there was anything illegal in the cars, and she reportedly replied there was meth in her pocketbook.
Inside the pocketbook Hammonds allegedly located two baggies of meth weighing 28 grams and 7 grams; as well as $2,031 in cash. The street value of the meth was approximately $3,500.
Hammonds reported that a Ruger 9mm handgun with six rounds in the magazine was located in the passenger side door panel, and a Sccy CPX-1 9mm handgun with 10 round sin the magazine was located under the passenger side seat.
Hammonds also reported that he found two straws and a cutting board with meth residue in the center console.
Napier was served with a fugitive from justice warrant, and he and Wallen were both charged with possession of meth for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wallen was additionally charged with two counts of possession of a firearm during a felony, and Napier was cited for a light law violation.
Both were arraigned in Sessions Court on March 22 and ordered held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending a preliminary hearing set for April 5.
