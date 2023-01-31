Sen. Frank Niceley and Rep. Bud Hulsey

Sen. Frank Niceley (District 8) and Rep. Bud Hulsey (District 2) will be speaking at the American Legion, 1924 East Main Street in Rogersville, TN on Saturday, Feb. 4, beginning at 2 p.m.

