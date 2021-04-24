During the month of April, Frontier Health is celebrating National Counseling Awareness Month, a designation by the American Counseling Association (ACA). It is a time to celebrate counselors’ vital work and focus on promoting awareness around the availability and support of mental health counseling services. Individuals and families throughout area communities are assisted and strengthened through various counseling, rehabilitation, and support services. Since the Covid-19 pandemic started, counselors have been in even greater demand. Frontier Health counselors and therapists have responded to the demand by providing services in schools, physician’s offices, emergency rooms, community-based settings, and in office-based clinics.”
“Counseling is more than helping individuals; counseling is community work,” said Vonda Wagner, director of rehabilitation services for Frontier Health. “At the heart of counseling is helping individuals thrive as they go through common human conditions and experiences — divorce, loss of a loved one, mental illness, relationship difficulties, loss of a job, stress, trauma, life changes, etc. It follows then that the counselor’s role is of human development and community development. Without counseling, the healthcare system is incomplete. Counseling is key to a community’s whole health care.”
If you need counseling services, Frontier Health offers services throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia; please visit www.FrontierHealth.org/locations to find the closest available location.
Frontier Health is the region’s leading provider of behavioral health, mental health, substance abuse, co-occurring, intellectual and developmental disabilities, recovery and vocational rehabilitation services, and has been providing services since 1957. Its mission is to provide quality services that encourage people to achieve their full potential. For more information, visit www.frontierhealth.org or call 423-467-3600.