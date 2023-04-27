Greeneville based attorney Crystal Goan Jessee received a Public Censure Monday from the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Tennessee Supreme Court.
The BRP alleged that in representing her client in a criminal case, Jessee filed “a poorly drafted and ambiguous motion” for the presiding judge to recuse himself.
“In the motion and affidavit, Jessee made a frivolous statement concerning the judge’s representation of his current wife in a prior divorce proceeding without making reasonable inquiry regarding the truth of this assertion,” the BRP report states. “Ms. Jessee’s statement implied that such conduct by the judge was improper. Further, Ms. Jessee made a reckless statement that the judge had endorsed her opponent in an election in violation of the Code of Judicial Conduct.”
The BRP report that through these acts Jessee violated Rules of Professional Conduct 1.3 (diligence), 3.1 (meritorious claims and contentions), and 8.2 (judicial and legal officials) and is hereby Publicly Censured for this violation.
A Public Censure is a rebuke and warning to the attorney, but it does not affect the attorney’s ability to practice law.
Jessee is a Hawkins County native and represents the Hawkins County Commission in a federal opioid lawsuit which is in the process of being settled.
Jessee told the Review Wednesday it is her understanding that she is not allowed to comment on any censures.
“However, please make sure the public is aware that this in no way impacts my ability to practice law and my door remains open and everyone is welcome to stop by the office, or call, to express their support at (423) 638-4006,” Jessee said. “I was simply doing what was in my client’s best interest.”