Prevention remained a primary focus of the State Fire Marshal’s Office in 2020, according to the agency’s annual report released this week.
The number of structure fires in Tennessee decreased to 8,080 in 2020, compared to 8,743 structure fires during 2019.
At least 27 residents escaped home fires in 2020 after being alerted by smoke alarms installed through the “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” program, a SFMO news release said.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, fire officials continued to emphasize the fire prevention message.
“Faced with unprecedented challenges last year, the men and women of the State Fire Marshal’s Office remained focused on our mission and found new ways to serve Tennesseans and fire departments despite the obstacles created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” TDCI Assistant Commissioner Gary Farley said in the news release.
“I am proud of our team’s accomplishments and remind all Tennesseans to remain focused on fire prevention in 2021 to help reduce home fires and fire fatalities,” Farley said.
Tennessee civilian fire deaths in 2020 totaled 95, compared to 92 in 2019 and 103 in 2018.
The SFMO report said that most unintentional civilian fire deaths occur in residential structures. In 2020, 87 of the 95 deaths were from household fires.
More than four out of five deaths in 2020 occurred in single-family homes, a figure consistent with other years, the report said.
Between 2016 and 2020, more than 80% of fire deaths occurred in single-family homes.
The overall trend in of fire deaths since 2003 “has been downward,” the report said.
There were 146 civilian fire fatalities in 2003 in Tennessee.
In 2020, the SFMO developed the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant following the passage of legislation setting aside $500,000 for the purchase of firefighting equipment by Tennessee’s volunteer fire departments, or to help volunteer fire departments meet local matching requirements for federal grants to purchase equipment.
Also in 2020, the SFMO launched a new online permitting system. The system modernizes the electrical and residential permit purchasing and inspection process.
The system allows customers to purchase and request inspections via an online portal.
The system increased efficiency and decreased wait times resulting in 71 percent of all electrical permits being sold through customer self-service, saving about $450,000 in fees, the report said.
The Tennessee Fire Service and Codes Enforcement Academy celebrated the grand opening of a new conference center in 2020 in Bell Buckle, in Bedford County.
The 19,330-square-foot conference center its equipped with state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment.
The conference center provides additional meeting space, including a 200-seat auditorium and a multipurpose room that can accommodate up to 542 people, as well as four classrooms, according to the SFMO.
To learn more about the State Fire Marshal’s Office, visit https://www.tn.gov/commerce/fire-prevention.html.