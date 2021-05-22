With school coming to a close and businesses hiring now that restrictions are being eased from the pandemic, there has never been a better time for team building. If you are a business looking to strengthen your team or a family wanting to build trust, Greenwood Challenge offers a unique opportunity to do just that.
Greenwood Challenge is a therapeutic ropes course offered by Frontier Health to provide team-building opportunities for youth and adult groups by encouraging participants to actively connect and work together to solve problems and achieve goals.
The ropes course, which includes new additions to the Vertical Challenge Course and Leap of Faith, has team initiatives and low and high ropes course elements, set in a beautiful outdoor environment. Programs are available for groups both inside Frontier Health and from the community. There are no special skills required, and everyone is encouraged to participate at their level of comfort.
The ropes course is professionally inspected and permitted, and staff are professionally trained and certified in the proper use of equipment and facilitation of activities. Groups are welcome from March through November (weather permitting), and advanced booking is required.
“The Greenwood Challenge Ropes Course is a unique and wonderful program to have in our community,” said Heather Webb, Greenwood Challenge Coordinator. “It is fun and exciting and provides the opportunity for participants to build connections and achieve personal growth. Groups often leave with a new sense of camaraderie, feeling empowered and with new skills. Participants say that the team-building activities help them overcome barriers and fears to achieve things they otherwise thought were impossible.”
Advanced booking is required for all groups. For more information about the Greenwood Challenge, please contact greenwood_ropes@frontierhealth.org or 423-232-2700.
Frontier Health is the region’s leading provider of behavioral health, mental health, substance abuse, co-occurring, intellectual and developmental disabilities, recovery and vocational rehabilitation services, and has been providing services since 1957. Its mission is to provide quality services that encourage people to achieve their full potential. For more information, visit www.frontierhealth.org or call 423-467-3600.