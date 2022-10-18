A Johnson City man was charged with burglary early Thursday morning as a result of an incident that occurred at the A-Z Pawn Shop.
Rogersville Police Department Officer Cambren Gibson stated in his report that shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday he and Officer Wes Seals responded to a report fo a burglary in progress at the A-Z Pawn Shop 1114 E. Man Street.
Upon their arrival officers heard what sounded like someone climbing the fence at the rear of the property.
Gibson reported that he went to the rear of the property where he observed a man later identified as 41-year-old Habron Charles Franklin jumping off the fence.
“I yelled ‘Polce!’and gave Mr. Franklin verbal commands to get on the ground and put his hands behind his back, which he refused,” Gibson stated in his report.
Gibson reported that he ordered Franklin to the ground a second time, at which time Franklin “took a fighting stance” and advanced toward him.
Gibson then deployed his taser which struck Franklin and was effective, and Franklin was taken into custody without further incident.
Franklin was taken to the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital for treatment of an injury above his eye which was apparently sustained when he came into contact with the pawn shop’s barbed wire fence.
Aside from burglary Franklin was charged with resisting arrest and was scheduled for arraignment Monday, Oct. 17 in Session Court.