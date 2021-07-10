KINGSPORT — The young and young at heart are invited to an intergenerational fun camp Thursday, July 22, for grandparents and their grandchildren ages 9 and up. The one-day Summer Fun Camp featuring The Art of Zentangle®, is sponsored by the Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning (KACL), a continuing education program offered through a partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport to provide adults, regardless of education background or age, opportunities to attend stimulating courses, lectures and special events.
The one-day interactive experience will take place at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education (KCHE), located in the Kingsport Academic Village, 300 West Market Street, and be taught by Kay Grogg in two sessions, from 10 a.m.-noon or 1:30-3:30 p.m. Previous artistic experience is not necessary. Cost of registration is $8 per couple, cash only, and must be received by Thursday, July 15, at noon. Art supply kits will be provided along with refreshments and door prizes.
Campers will be introduced to this hands-on, easy-to-learn, relaxing, and fun way to create images by drawing structured patterns, which can nurture a young artist’s love of drawing, and will take home their own, unique piece of artwork with art supplies to inspire more Zentangle® projects.
For more information or to register for the Art of Zentangle® Summer Fun Camp, contact Gwen Bays at 423-354-5200 or baysg@etsu.edu. Space is limited.
Parking will be available at the downtown Clay or Clinchfield Street City of Kingsport parking lots.
More information about the camp is also available on the KACL website http://kingsportlearning.org/. For disability accommodations, call ETSU at Kingsport Downtown at 423-354-5200.