Lakeview Utility District, which is located just west of Rogersville, was recently awarded the top prize at the Region One Best Tasting Water Contest.
Sponsored by the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts (TAUD), the competition took place on April 20 at the Clyde Austin 4-H Center in Greeneville.
TAUD Region One consists of Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties. In addition to Lakeview Utility District, the other Region One utilities that submitted samples of their drinking water for competition were Cold Springs Utility District, Erwin Utilities, the City of Bristol, and Bristol-Bluff City Utility District.
Participating as judges for the competition were Daryl Brady of Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger’s Office, Bill Forrester of the First Tennessee Development District, and Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
This spring, TAUD is conducting the Best Tasting Water in Tennessee Contest in each of its 11 regions. Each regional winner will compete at the TAUD’s 2023 Annual Business Conference at the Gatlinburg Convention Center on Thursday, August 10.
The statewide winner will represent TAUD at the Great American Water Taste Test held in conjunction with the National Rural Water Association’s Rural Water Rally in February 2024.
The Tennessee Association of Utility Districts (TAUD) is comprised of America’s finest water, wastewater and natural gas personnel providing the highest quality of service for Tennessee’s residents.
TAUD provides training, technical assistance, and advocacy to these industry professionals.
For more information about TAUD, please visit www.taud.org or follow on Facebook (Tennessee Association of Utility Districts) and Instagram @taudwater.
