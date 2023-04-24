Lakeview water utility

L-R: Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, Bill Forrester of the First TN Development District, Lakeview GM Carol Tharpe, Drew Russell and Travis Mumpower of Lakeview UD, and Daryl Brady of Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger’s Office.

 contributed

Lakeview Utility District, which is located just west of Rogersville, was recently awarded the top prize at the Region One Best Tasting Water Contest.

