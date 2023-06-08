Zion Hill Road

A section of Zion Hill Road with major cracks and pothole. This is fairly representative of a large section of that main thoroughfare between 11-W and Main Street in Surgoinsville.

 Jeff Bobo

At the June 6 workshop, Interim City Recorder Larry Rey advised the Surgoinsville BMA to consider using the general fund reserves to pay for the repaving of Zion Hill Rd and Lone Oak Rd.

