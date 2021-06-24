KINGSPORT – Investigators searching for Summer Wells had no new leads to report at a press briefing conducted Thursday afternoon at Solomon’s Temple Missionary Baptist Church, just east of the Beech Creek community where the five-year-old child was reported missing Tuesday, April 15.
“The status is the same as it was on Monday when we last held a media briefing,” said Leslie Earhart, spokeswoman for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. “We’re still trying to find Summer. It’s now been one week and two days since she went missing.
“There are still two aspects of this case: the active search and the investigation,” Earhart said. “TBI agents and Hawkins County detectives, working alongside the FBI, continue to work around the clock to determine what happened to Summer Wells.
“In order to preserve the integrity of the investigation, we can’t discuss everything we’re doing, and have done, to find Summer,” she said.
“Here’s what we can tell you: Numerous residents and individuals associated with the family have been interviewed. Surveillance video and photos have been reviewed, as well as other, potential digital evidence. We’re still working to identify everyone in the area on the afternoon that Summer went missing,” Earhart said.
“One of you asked us in a previous briefing the standard amount of time it takes for a case like this to be resolved. Well, every case is different, and this one is definitely outside of the norm. Typically, in an investigation like this one, we have some idea where the case is headed and what might have happened within a few days,” Earhart said.
“In this situation, despite doing everything within our power and exploring all avenues, the circumstances leading to Summer’s disappearance remain unclear,” said Earhart.
There have been conflicting accounts of the child’s disappearance. In press interviews, Donald Wells, the child’s father, said he received a phone call while he was working in Jonesborough notifying him of Summer’s disappearance from the family’s home on Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community.
Wells reported his wife, Candus, said that she, Summer and the child’s maternal grandmother, known as Candi, were planting flowers outside Candi’s trailer, which sits approximately 20 feet from the family’s home, when Summer announced she wanted to go inside and play. The child’s father said the mother saw the girl enter the house, where they say her brothers witnessed her go downstairs to the basement. Later – how much later remains unclear – the mother reported going downstairs to find the child missing and an exterior door unlocked.
Amateur cyber-sleuths reportedly obtained official 911 tapes that state the mother had left the house, possibly to run errands, and returned to find the child missing.
Earhart was asked about the circumstances leading up to the child’s reported disappearance.
“We can’t release any more than what we’ve already provided,” Earhart said. “We know that she was supposedly with family members outside of her home, was seen going into the home… when her mother went to check on her, she was not in the house.”
Earhart was asked how many much time elapsed between the child last being seen and her disappearance being reported.
“I don’t have that information,” she said. “I understand the lack of answers frustrates you and the public. But trust me, no one is more frustrated than we are. If we develop information that will lead to locating Summer, we will share that with you first thing, first and foremost. In the meantime, we ask anyone with information who hasn’t come forward, to please call 1-800-TBI-FIND.”
Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson voiced his displeasure with rampant speculation and theories being spread on social media.
“Just to go along with Leslie, I know there’s a lot of social media going on out there, a lot of detectives going on,” Lawson said. “But they’re absolutely useless, unless these people that are a hundred percent positive calls 1-800-TBI-FIND, it means nothing.
“We’re monitoring all social media and everything that you all (media) put out from people that you all interview. And I assure you’d have to work very hard to find somebody that we hadn’t talked to,” Lawson said.
How the general public can help
“One point I want to make and clear up obviously is a couple of days ago I asked for the public not to help us in our search in the woods and stuff,” Lawson said.
“That is because we know where every searcher is, where every team is, and the captain and his staff, they’re tracking everyone. So, if we get the general public in the woods and don’t know about it, they’re going to get missed when they go home or don’t go home. So, it’s going to be somebody else we have to generate time and information and resources to find,” Lawson said.
“What I did ask for and I still need is all the people in upper Beech Creek in Hawkins and Sullivan County to search their property again and again. You’ve got to look for a small child. You have to look for evidence of (where) a small child’s been,” Lawson said.
“If you’ve got field cameras, if you’ve got security cameras, we need you to check those again. Just keep checking them and checking them. We’re trying to find every vehicle that was in this holler they live in since we started this,” Lawson said.
The Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop around the same time in the evening the child was reported missing, in an attempt to gather information from commuters with a travel routine that time of day.
“We did a road block, which helped, at the same time she was reported missing to see if we (could) come in contact with somebody that’s been working,” Lawson said. “Obviously, nothing came out of that, but it’s just another tool that we’ve used to make this happen.
“So, if the general public that lives in this area would go back and search their outbuildings, their barns, their hay fields. Now is mowing season, so if they mow, they need to pay attention. If you have a resident that cannot search their property their self, call my office at 423-272-4848. I will send an officer to your residence to search your property for you,” Lawson said.
“It’s a cooperation that we must (have). I know some of the residents are probably getting frustrated at seeing the officers, but as the captain will tell you, we’ve had very intense operations all week long for nine days now. We’re not done yet. Like I told you from Day 1, it’s about finding Summer. That’s the number-one goal here,” Lawson said, turning it over to Church Hill Rescue Captain Tim Coup, incident commander for ground search operations.
Search and rescue efforts continue
“As of June 24 th, 2021, search and rescue efforts for missing five-year-old Summer Wells continues,” Coup said. “We have now utilized 106 agencies, spanning from Tennessee, Ohio, Virginia, Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina assisting in these search efforts.
“Numerous, specialized search-and-rescue groups with numerous K-9 teams have been represented from each of these agencies. To date, we have covered over 4.6 square miles with that being over 3,000 acres been searched since Tuesday night when she was reported missing,” Coup said.
“The rugged, mountainous terrain continues to cause problems. This has slowed search operations down in these areas. But please, be rest assured, while encountering these conditions, we are still searching with an aggressive approach with extreme attention to detail,” he continued.
“These terrains and conditions have exhausted crews both physically and mentally. We are still using local and regional resources, but have had to call upon, and utilize, resources from middle and west Tennessee, along with out-of-state resources to bring a fresh set of eyes and rested bodies into the search operations,” Coup said.
“Search efforts will continue on a more specialized team basis throughout the rest of the week. Just because you may not see us in such a large presence, once again rest assured we are still out here searching for Summer Wells,” Coup said.
“We will continue to work with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department, TBI and FBI until we find Summer Wells. As Sheriff mentioned before, please continue to search your personal property – Sullivan County, Hawkins County, mainly the Beech Creek community, and even if you branch all the way up further, please search,” said Coup, who stressed the importance of careful searching.
“I’ve been telling these searchers here the last several days when you are looking on this property, you are not looking for an adult laying there. You’re not looking for an adult hiding in a building. We’re looking for a five-year-old girl that weighs approximately 40 pounds. Somebody that size could wad up, could hide in an area that a legal-size piece of paper or a folded-up laptop could go,” he said.
“This is also the reason why we are exhausting all efforts. This terrain, as you can see behind us, guys, is only a very small percentage of what these guys, day-in and day-out, are going through. I’ve had multiple of my guys come up to me and tell me, ‘Captain, I’ll go to the end but I’m tired. I’m physically and mentally tired.’ We are all one team and we will not quit until we find Summer Wells,” Coup said.
The incident commander for ground search operations described why onlookers may see crews searching areas already searched.
“Over these 4.6 square miles, and I’m kind of elaborating on these specialized teams, there are some of these areas, guys, we have covered four, five and six times. We have community members, media outlets reaching out and going, ‘We have neighbors saying you’re covering the same ground,’” Coup relayed.
“We are. New ground. Same ground. Different eyes, fresh bodies. Guys, one flat-looking field, there’s a hundred places something could be hid – evidence and/or she could be hid. So yes, we have covered multiple ground, multiple times, and we’ll continue to do so,” Coup said.
Rewards offered
Private citizens have offered reward money as incentive for someone to come forward with information.
“There have been some people who have reached out to our agency and reached out to the TBI and to the sheriff’s department about providing reward money for information leading up to the finding and/or recovery of Summer Wells,” Coup said.
“At this time, I can confirm that is correct and our agency is working to get this account set up. Once this information is available, our agency will provide a media release with this information on how the general public can also give money for this. But at the same point in time, we are running on limited resources and we’re trying everything without interfering with the search for Summer Wells,” Coup said.
What was the biggest obstacle, Coup was asked.
“Nothing is hurting us,” he said. “We’ve encountered difficult situations so far, and we overcome the situations. From here on out, we are going to be providing our team the rest and assurance to make sure that we can provide more and more fresh bodies, fresh eyes, to be able to come in and help search for Summer Wells.”
Questions for the investigators
Earhart was asked if she believed the child was still alive after being missing for nine days.
“We hope so, but honestly we just don’t know,” she said. “I mean, we’re holding out hope, doing everything we can. Obviously, we typically would have found a child at this stage in the investigation. So honestly, we just don’t know.”
Earhart said they had received “well over 300” tips at this point.
Earhart was asked if lie detector tests had been used.
“It’s no secret that the TBI has a polygraph unit,” she said. “We don’t discuss specifics, but I can tell you that we use that as an investigative tool. In a situation like this, we’re going to use every resource, and tool available to us.”
Earhart also confirmed the use of cadaver dogs among the K-9 units used.
Billboards as far away as Myrtle Beach, South Carolina are asking for information regarding Summer Wells’ disappearance.
“We follow up on all leads that come in, even if they’re out of state,” Earhart said. “We have received some tips from other states, but they didn’t prove to be credible leads. We are aware of the billboards. That’s not something the TBI coordinates, but we appreciate the effort.”
Earhart was asked about a FBI unit seen at the command center.
“They specialize in missing children cases,” she said. “Again, we’re using all resources available. They’ve been here since last weekend and we were in communication with them since before last weekend. So, it’s just another resource and we’re grateful in any help we can get.”
It was pointed out police weren’t seen stationed at the family’s house on Thursday.
“We have had agents and officers to just touch base with the family on a daily basis,” Earhart said. “They were there earlier. The family continues to cooperate at this time. If we have questions, they answer our questions. If we need them to come to the command post to clarify some information, they respond. So, they’ve been very cooperative.”
Earhart was asked if the investigators felt better-informed now, than they were a week ago when it all began.
“We don’t,” she replied. “We still don’t know where Summer is. We don’t know what happened to her and it’s extremely frustrating. I can’t tell you how heart-breaking it is. The Sheriff has worked around the clock. His team has worked around the clock. The search crews, TBI agents, FBI agents – we’re doing everything we can to find her. But to not have any more answers than we do at this stage is just heart-breaking.”
Lawson was asked if the Sheriff’s Office had served any search warrants.
“My office has not obtained any search warrants,” he said. “I really don’t know if the other agencies have. I’ve been coordinating with the captain here. The investigators are all working together.
Lawson indicated that the different agencies would complete briefing each other Thursday afternoon.
“As far as my office, it’s been pretty hard because my office don’t stop,” Lawson said. “We’re still answering calls, still doing investigations that come in, and we’re still running the jail. But I’m alternating officers out. Like it’s been said, everyone that’s been at the command post this week, everyone now is getting mentally and physically, emotionally just drained. We’re going to have to rehab and start back again. But we’re not going to stop. We’re going to find Summer.”
Donations from the community
Lawson said donations of supplies and meals have not been in short supply.
“I think they’ve done everything they possibly could,” he said of community efforts. “We’ve been even getting fresh, home-cooked meals from churches and things brought in. We’ve had meals for all officers and searchers and investigators, enormous, enormous outpour of support shown by this community and actually people here in East Tennessee. We’re very pleased.”
Why not having daily media briefings?
“The simple answer is we just haven’t had any new information to provide,” Earhart said. “We are going to continue to post updates on Twitter and the TBI Facebook page.”