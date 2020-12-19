Volunteer High School proudly presents the 2020 Class of Nursing Education, Certified Nursing Assistants;
• Olivia Christian, CNA
• Carlee McLain, CNA
In order to attain this level, the high school student must become a Concentrator in the Therapeutic Nursing Services Core.
A student must take the first three classes to be considered a Concentrator and as a prerequisite to taking Nursing Education. The prerequisite classes are: Introduction to Health Science; Medical Therapeutics; Anatomy & Physiology and/or Medical Terminology. The student must be a Senior and then apply and be accepted into the Nursing Education Class. Acceptance is based upon GPA, Attendance and Discipline Issues.
At the completion of the Nursing Education class, the students will undertake STATE administered testing consisting of Written and Skills Exams. Upon successful completion of the exams, the student will have earned certification and be granted the title of Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) by the State of Tennessee.
The CNA will then be employable locally. If hired by Church Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, CNA’S will have the opportunity to be reimbursed toward a degree in Nursing.
Becoming a CNA is a foundational stepping stone to becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse or a Registered Nurse.