Levi Carter of Church Hill was arrested April 24 for several charges.
Dept. Billy Begley of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department said he stopped Carter for pulling a 4x8 trailer with only one tire. He found that Carter was driving on a license revoked for driving under the influence and had no insurance on the vehicle.
A search of Carter revealed syringes in his pocket and a glass pipe in the vehicle.
He was charged with driving on revoked, inoperable vehicle, failure to maintain financial responsibility and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adam Coppock of Rogersville was charged with falsification of a drug test on April 23 after he was found using an artificial penis. Dept. Austin West said the color of the penis didn’t match Coppock’s skin and it appeared to be erect. A search revealed that Coppock had concealed a plastic bag and tubing to the fake penis.
Joie Dawes of Kingsport was arrested April 22 on a general sessions warrant for especially aggravated burglary and vandalism.
James Meeks of Rogersville was arrested April 24 on charges of driving under the influence (second offense), speeding and violation of implied consent. Dep. Daniel Desormeaux said Meeks failed a field sobriety test and had an open bottle of liquor in his vehicle.
On April 24 Tiffany Baker and Haylie Lowe, both of Kingsport, were arrested on drug possession charges on Sensabaugh Hollow Road, where Lowe’s car was found sitting crossways in the road.
In searching Lowe’s vehicle, Dep. Casey Carter found .2 grains of a substance that appeared to be cocaine, an empty THC cartridge, marijuana residue and $3,213 in cash.
In the trunk officers found two bags of what appeared to be marijuana weighing approximately one pound each; 119 packs of THC gummies; 34 packs of THC gummies; four smaller bags of marijuana; four jars and various other items of what appeared to be THC; pills suspected of being Gabapentin and Xanax; and $1,200 more in cash.
Both women were charged with possession of Schedule VI drugs for resale, possession of Schedule 2, 3 5 and 6 drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel Harton of Amissville, Va., reported that someone had stolen laminate flooring worth $2,500 and pieces of an HVAC unit worth $3,000 from a house he owns in Surgoinsville.