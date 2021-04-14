The pursuit of an alleged stolen vehicle in Hawkins County ended with an officer-involved shooting in Kingsport.
According to a report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which was asked by Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus to investigate, the incident began around 9:30 Sunday night when a Hawkins County Sheriff’s Deputy and an officer with the Mt. Carmel Police Department spotted a sports utility vehicle that had been reported stolen. The vehicle, officers said, was occupied by five people and refused to stop when officers attempted a traffic stop.
A pursuit began which continued on Highway 11W into the Kingsport city limits, with the driver turning on Virgil Avenue.
As the driver approached Tip Top Avenue he encountered Kingsport Police officers and a deputy from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office who were blocking the street while investigating an unrelated incident.
When the vehicle didn’t stop and instead kept driving toward the officers, a Sullivan County deputy reportedly shot at it and struck the driver.
The TBI report said the driver was later treated at a local hospital. Although one of the passengers sustained minor injuries, no officers were injured, the report said.
At press time the investigation was active and ongoing.