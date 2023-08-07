Hawkins County EMA director Jamie Miller said that due to the efforts of firefighters Hilltop was able to salvage thousands of dollars worth of tools and decrease their time out of service.
Firefighters battle ablaze at Hilltop Auto and Towing on Highway 11-W in Surgoinsville early Friday morning.
A total of 17 agencies including nine fire Departments assisted the Surgoinsvlle Fire Department early Friday morning at Hilltop Auto and Towing.
A total of 17 agencies including nine fire departments responded to help the Surgoinsville Fire Department battle a massive commercial fire early Friday morning.
