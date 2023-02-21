A man accused of accepting $12,300 to install a septic tank, do grading work and pour footers beginning in December of 2021 is facing felony charges due to none of the work being completed.
Brandon Ray Robinson, 36, 427 Austin Mill Road, Rogersville, was arrested Feb. 16 on charges of theft over $10,000 and contractor fraud. He was released from jail on $1,000 bond with arraignment set for Feb. 20.
The victim, who resides in Florida, reported to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office that on Dec. 18, 2021 he hired Robinson to install a septic system on his property on Copper Ridge Road in Eidson, and paid him $4,600.
The victim further stated that in March of 2022 he paid Robinson another $7,700 to do grading and dig footers at that same property, for a total of $12,300 paid to Robinson.
HCSO Detective Kenneth Sturgill stated in his report that on Nov. 9 the victim was in Hawkins County to check on his property and discovered that none of the work had been completed. The victim also reported that he hadn’t been able to make contact with Robinson.
The victim provided the HCSO his contract with Robinson, proof of payment, and letters to Robinson and the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office requesting a full refund.
Sturgill reported that during the investigation he was unable to locate Robinson, and the theft and fraud warrant was issued on Feb. 14.
At the time of his Feb. 16 arrest Robinson had a separate charge of theft of services over $10,000 pending that has been bound over to the Hawkins County Grand Jury.
According to a warrant filed by HCSO Sgt. Stacy Vaughan, Robinson is accused of using Valley Farm Sales in Surgoinsville to order a building kit to build a metal barn. Vaughan alleged in the warrant that Robinson agreed to pay the business owner $12,468 for the building kit, and picked it up in mid-February of 2022.
Robinson has never returned to pay the owner, and also took a $200 truss holder from the business and refused to return it, Vaughan stated in the warrant.
Robinson is scheduled to appear in Hawkins County Criminal Court on April 28 on the theft of services charge.