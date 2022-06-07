SPIRES CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL 2022, “Let Me Tell You Bout My Jesus.” Classes for all ages including adults will begin at 6:30 pm Monday, June 6th through Thursday, June 9th at the church. A picnic will be held at 6:00 pm on Friday, June 10th at Caney Creek Gospel Music Park. VBS Commencement will be held at 10:30 on Sunday, June 12th at the church.
JUNE 9
HAWKINS COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY will hold their monthly meeting this Thursday, June 9th at 6 P.M. at the Steel Workers Union Hall, 124 Hurd Road, Surgoinsville, TN.
Special speaker will be George Salaita, Candidate for County Commissioner. We will be collecting items for the Hawkins County Humane Society. Everyone welcome. For more information, contact Jenny Carter, Chair 423-383-0913 or Karen Givens, Vice Chair 423-327-1552.
JUNE 10
SPAGHETTI DINNER: DINE IN OR PICK UP Knights of Columbus at St. Henry Catholic Church, 112-114 N Hwy 70 Rogersville, TN from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Call 423-272-6897 after noon on June 10 to place an order for pick up after 4:00 p.m. Adults to age 11 — $12 and children age 6-10 — $8. Children under 5 eat free accompanied by an adult.
JUNE 12-15
MT ZION BAPTIST CHURCH VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL June 12-15 from 6:00-8:45 p.m. at 211 Mt. Zion Church Rd. Rogersville. Classes for children & adults. If anyone needs a ride, please call 423-621-0369. Dannie Bell, Pastor.
JUNE 14
ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING: will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.
JUNE 26
SINGING ON THE LAWN from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Ebbing & Flowing Spring UMC Rogersville, TN An afternoon of prayer and song reviving the historical tradition of the 1890’s Hawkins County Singing Conventions. Appearances by Devoted (Russell Chapel AME), The Purkeys, Mark & Betty (Brennan) Tyne. Bring your own lawn chairs.