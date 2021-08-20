Cherokee High School's home opener football game was called with less than three minutes to play Friday night after an injured Cocke County player was flown out via rescue helicopter with a concussion.
A Cocke County coach told the Review the player suffered a concussion and was having trouble keeping his eyes open, although the coach said the player was alert.
Late in the third quarter Cherokee sideline medical staff were rushed to the Cocke County sideline, and a short time later two ambulances arrived on the Cocke County side, along with Rescue Squad personnel.
With the game out of reach 41-6 in favor of Cherokee and less than three minutes to play in the fourth quarter the announcement was made that play would stop and everyone was to leave the field due to an inbound rescue helicopter.
Spectators were advised to turn away from the field as the helicopter landed at the 50-yard-line to avoid eye injuries from flying debris. A Cocke County faculty member said the injured player was being flown to the Johnson City Medical Center.
After the player had been flown out the game was then called. Cherokee players returned to the field to pray for the Cocke County player at the 50 yard line.
Check back with www.therogersvillereview.com later for a more detailed recap on the game and updates on the player's condition.