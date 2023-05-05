Garbage collection changes approved last week by the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen include brush collection only during the first three weeks of the month and large item pickup on the fourth week by appointment only.
Large item collection will also require a $50 fee, according to the resolution approved by the BMA April 27.
City Manager Emily Wood said if residents need large items to be taken, “You schedule (pick up), you pay the deposit, and then they come out and they pick it up on the specified date that you’ve been scheduled.”
Wood also explained that upon the resolution’s passing, two weeks each year would be scheduled as a free large item pickup week for individuals who do not wish to pay the fee. Though the BMA agreed that a week would be designated in both spring and fall, no true dates were agreed upon.
“That’s going to eliminate people throwing stuff out and then it sits there for two or three weeks before the truck comes back around,” Wood said, noting the resolution is enforceable in municipal court, carrying a $50 fine.
‘Large items and trash everywhere’
Mayor Pat Stilwell explained that originally, the city only allowed for brush and yardwork trimming collection, but that other items were included as residents continued to ask for it.
Stilwell likened the situation to a growing snowball and said, “It’s out of control.”
“There seems to be large items and trash everywhere,” Wood agreed.
Stilwell and Wood noted that fuel costs for multiple trips to the dump, truck maintenance, road damage created by heavy machinery, and manpower taking away resources from other aspects of city maintenance.
Wood also explained that in addition to large items and brush, “(Sanitation workers) have to stop at every single house and pick up small boxes and even small piles of sticks that can just be thrown in the trashcan.”
Wood also explained that though workers had tried to use discretion on what to pick up, countless complaints had been called into City Hall over items not being collected.
‘A lot of unhappy people’
Alderman Teresa Mawk brought up Church Hill’s policy of large item pickup happening on the third week of each month.
“I expect to get a lot of unhappy people over this decision,” Alderman Mawk said.
Alderman Jim Bare, however, reminded the board that Kingsport does charge for certain items to be collected, such as carpet for $25 and building materials at $82 per ton. Bare asked for the collection fee to be lowered to $25.
Wood explained that despite other towns having different garbage policies, Church Hill was losing money with its current operation.
“Either we’re doing something wrong or we’re going to have to implement costs,” Wood added. “And that’s where we are at.”
Schedule for pickup
The resolution passed 4-3 with Mawk, Bare, and John Gibson voting “No.”
Brush, leaves, and yard trimmings will be collected in the first three weeks of every month. All mattresses, appliances, box springs, furniture, and other large items will be picked up by appointment only during the last week of each month with a $50 collection fee.
Additionally, a week for free large item collection will happen twice annually. City Hall will provide press releases for these free large-item collection weeks so that citizens will be aware of them.
“If you don’t schedule (large item collection) then it stays out there then there will be consequences,” Mayor Stilwell said.
City Attorney Allen Coup explained that the violation would most likely go to Code Enforcement, punishable by a $50 municipal fine each day that a person is in violation.
Mayor Stilwell stated, “We’re either going to have to do it this way or we’ll have to increase taxes.”
Maple Street demolition
In other business the BMA voted 4-3 in favor of demolishing the city-owned house at 210 Maple Street.
Alderman Jim Gilliam stated that he had been in contact with an individual who wished to buy the house as-is and 1700 sqft of the plot for $80,000. He further proposed that the money be put toward a new fire truck.
That motion wasn’t approved.
The majority of the BMA agreed that the costs required to subdivide the lot, and six-month wait times for surveys that cost a minimum of $4,500 was too much for City Hall.
Alderman Mindy Shugart said that if the BMA were to sell the house, it would defeat the original purpose of adding parking space and building a community center on the property as Mount Carmel plans toward the future.
Though no cost was given for the demolition of the house, a similar project cost $7,500 for the city to tear down a house.
Public Safety Department removal
The BMA voted 7-0 in favor fo the final reading removing its Public Safety Department.
Public Safety officers are police officers who are also trained in fire fighting and life-saving techniques.
Wood explained that this motion was carried to de-clutter the budget by having these employees fall under one department.
Public safety officers will now answer to the Police Chief with fire training still being a responsibility of the Fire Chief.
Meeting time change
The BMA approved the first reading of an ordinance changing the regular monthly meeting and Workshop times from 6:30 to 5:30 based on Alderman Gilliam’s recommendation.
The BMA cited some meetings running too late into the night and the ability to let out earlier as its reasoning for changing the meeting times.