garbage

Brush and other yard trimmings will be collected daily throughout the first three weeks of every month in accordance with Mount Carmel’s new garbage collection resolution.

 Christian Bruno

Garbage collection changes approved last week by the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen include brush collection only during the first three weeks of the month and large item pickup on the fourth week by appointment only.

Mount Carmel, TN

April 27, 2023

