The Surgoinsville BMA agreed Monday to move forward with its plans of expanding the sewer system onto Highway 11-W in hopes of sparking a boom in both residential and commercial growth.
The proposed sewer expansion would be installed from Main Street to 11-W via Sandidge Hollow Road, and extended under the highway to the Pizza Plus and the Dollar General, allowing for the businesses to tap into city sewers and promote development in the area.
It would also provide sewer service to a proposed residential subdivision on Sandidge Hollow Road.
Mayor Merrell Graham said the town’s engineer Matthew Lane estimated the expansion cost at more than $800,000.
The board took its first steps in implementing a plan by moving a portion of its ARPA revenue out of general account and into a Sewer Fund LGIP account.
Moving funds to LGIP
The BMA approved 6-0 to move $477,215 out of a General Fund to the Sewer Fund in a Local Government Interest Plan account.
“We’re going to get better interest for the sewer,” said acting city manager Larry Rey.
Rey said that currently, interest rates were at around 4.5%. He also informed the board that MTAS advises that the town should do this as well.
Rey informed the mayor that the money could be used for a 20% match on a grant for $700,000 dollars to be used in extending the sewer system.
Proposed ‘mini’ subdivision
Adding to the town’s recognition of a need for sewer expansion, Building Inspector Vince Pishner discussed that there would be a committee meeting for a miniature subdivision coming to Surgoinsville on Sandidge Hollow Road.
The subdivision would consist of 5,000 sq ft total with 600- 900 sq ft homes that would need to be connected to the city’s sewer system.
“No one’s signed any paper yet,” Pishner said, “They just asked me to discuss it.”
“With sewage (connection), I don’t have a problem with that,” Alderman Bobby Jarnigan stated.
A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 28 for further planning and discussion of the proposed subdivision.
‘Help the future of the town’
As the City of Surgoinsville moves forward with its sewer expansion plan, more options will be continued to looked into. One item briefly discussed for the city was a committee for people who have come on hard times to get funding to aid in sewer costs.
The town hopes to promote businesses and people to move into the town of Surgoinsville with their sewer expansion. The hope is that with more connections on a broader spectrum, more revenue will be generated for the local government and its economy to bring the town forward.
“If we get the sewer out to the four-lane, it would help the future of the town,” Mayor Graham stated, “There’s a lot of good property out on the four-lane where there’s nothing going on. So that’s what we’re looking at,” in attempting to bring more to Surgoinsville.