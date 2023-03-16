102921_RVR_svillesewer

A view of the entrance onto the dead-end Sandidge Hollow Road from Main Street in Surgoinsville where a sewer line extension project to Highway 11-W would begin.

 Jeff Bobo

The Surgoinsville BMA agreed Monday to move forward with its plans of expanding the sewer system onto Highway 11-W in hopes of sparking a boom in both residential and commercial growth.

Trending Recipe Videos