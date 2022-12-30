The Hawkins County Clerk’s office will continue to offer drive thru service at the former First Community Bank branch on W. Main Street in Rogersville, albeit no longer for $1 per year. At its Dec. 19 meeting the Hawkins County Commission voted 14-0 to authorize County Mayor Mark DeWitte to enter into an annual lease for the facility for $300 per month.
First Community Bank initially offered use of the unused drive-thru to County Clerk Nancy Davis for $1 per year as a public service during COVID.
The drive thru allowed county residents to take care of their license plate and other county business without having to exit their cars and enter a public building where spread of the virus was a concern.
“They gave it to us basically for free and we just paid the utilities,” Davis told the commissioners at the Dec. 13 Budget Committee meeting. “They’ve done that for the past 2.5 years. All they’re looking to get is enough money to cover their taxes and whatever portion of insurance they have to pay.”
The Rogersville drive thru is open three days per week, and Davis estimates they make about 400 transactions per month.
“A lot of people utilize it,” Davis said. “A lot of people that it’s hard to get in and out of a car. A lot of elderly people. They really like the convenience of using that, and it helps keep some of the foot traffic out of the Rogersville (Courthouse Annex) office.”