 Jeff Bobo

The Hawkins County Clerk’s office will continue to offer drive thru service at the former First Community Bank branch on W. Main Street in Rogersville, albeit no longer for $1 per year. At its Dec. 19 meeting the Hawkins County Commission voted 14-0 to authorize County Mayor Mark DeWitte to enter into an annual lease for the facility for $300 per month.

Rogersville, TN

Dec. 12, 2022

