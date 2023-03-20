The 1963 St. Clair Indians roster included (standing, from left) Roy Taylor, Donnie Eidson, Barry Chesnut, Gale Eidson, (kneeling, from left) Lewis Williams, Dr. Larry Elkins, Eddie Elkins and David Whitaker.
This year marks the 60th anniversary of St. Clair School’s unusual Hawkins County basketball championship involving three teams that each had an Achilles’ heel.
It might be debatable whether or not the Indians were the best Hawkins County team in 1962-63, but they were good enough to beat the teams they needed to beat when the county title was on the line.
They didn’t call it “middle school” back then, but this was the the eighth-grade county basketball championship.
St. Clair Indians player Donnie Eidson told the Review his team could handle any team in the county with the exception of Rogersville, which beat them twice in the regular season. As a result, St. Clair finished the 1962-63 season with a 15-2 record.
In the playoffs, St. Clair drew a “bye,” and Church Hill and Rogersville went head to head to see who played St. Clair for the county title.
“In the championship (playoffs) Rogersville lost to Church Hill, so Rogersville got eliminated,” Eidson said. “We could never beat Rogersville, but we could beat Church Hill. Church Hill could beat Rogersville, but they couldn’t beat St. Clair. It didn’t make sense. So, we beat Church Hill and won the championship.”
The 1963 St. Clair Indians roster included: Roy Taylor, Donnie Eidson, Barry Chesnut, Gale Eidson, Lewis Williams, Dr. Larry Elkins, Eddie Elkins and David Whitaker.