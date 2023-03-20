St. Clair 1963

The 1963 St. Clair Indians roster included (standing, from left) Roy Taylor, Donnie Eidson, Barry Chesnut, Gale Eidson, (kneeling, from left) Lewis Williams, Dr. Larry Elkins, Eddie Elkins and David Whitaker.

 Courtesy of Donnie Eidson

This year marks the 60th anniversary of St. Clair School’s unusual Hawkins County basketball championship involving three teams that each had an Achilles’ heel.

Trending Recipe Videos