Hawkins County’s $1.6 million “Baby doe” opioid lawsuit settlement will be all but depleted if the county commission approves a $350,000 Hawkins County Rescue Squad allocation.
At its March 20 meeting Budget Committee considered combining Baby Doe funds and ARPA funds to meet the rescue squad’s $350,000 request, so as not to completely deplete Baby Doe.
In the end, however, the committee agreed it was less complicated to pay the rescue squad from one source, the Baby Doe fund.
HCRS Capt. Jarrell Moore noted that the rescue squad originally requested $985,000.
The biggest need for the Rescue Squad is to replace vehicles and equipment. Moore said the HCRS’s newest front line rescue truck is 16 years old, and the oldest is 26 years old.
“We do our best to keep them in good shape, and for the most part they are in good shape, but there’s a mileage cutoff,” Moore said. “We’re not there, but the age is kicking in, and we’re spending more on maintenance then what we’re actually benefitting from it.”
Moore said another need is a new generator. The Rescue Squad station in Rogersville is a potential shelter in case of power outages during freezing weather such as occurred earlier this year. Moore said the current generator can power part of the building, but is incapable of powering the heat.
Lt. Jeff Hilton told the committee that the HCRS responds to almost 75 percent of the roadways in Hawkins County, as well as 90 percent of the waterways in the county.
“That’s a lot of territory to cover from an all volunteer organization,” Hilton said. “We depend on all of our money from gifts, or contributions from the county or individuals. Like anything else, we’re all struggling to get by. That’s the reason some of our vehicles are as old as they are.”
Hilton added, “Some of them are getting to the point, just so far this quarter we’re spent almost $12,000 on maintenance of our older vehicles. They’re getting to be perpetual money pits. We’ve got to do something to move forward.”
Although the Baby Doe funds were intended to address opioid addiction, the county can spend that money on anything. Hilton said a large percentage of the crashes that the HCRS responds to are caused by drivers on drugs.
Budget Committee chairman Jason Roach expressed concern about detpleting the Baby Doe fund while other requests are pending.
The Veterans Center of East Tennessee had requested $175,000 from the Baby Doe fund to expand its services, and the Church Hill Medical Mission had requested $150,000 from the Baby Doe fund to expand its clinic.
Mayor Mark DeWitte noted that there are additional opioid settlement funds coming in that can address some of the concerns expressed by the veterans organization and the medical mission.
Baby Doe was sitting at $357,000 as of the March 20 meeting, and will be reduced to $7,000 if the Rescue Squad’s funding is approved.
The ARPA fund, which started at $11.1 million, was down to $1.7 million as of last week’s Budget Committee meeting. That’s not counting the potential $250,000 allocation proposed for the Humane Society which was to be voted on at the March 27 commission meeting. Another $800,000 ARPA allocation was recommended for the sheriff’s office last week to purchase patrol cars, which would deplete the ARPA fund down to about $650,000 if everything is approved.
The Rescue Squad and Sheriff’s Office requests will come before the full commission for approval on April 24.