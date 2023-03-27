Capt. Jarrell Moore

HCRS Capt. Jarrell Moore, standing, explains to the county commission’s Budget Committee last week that his agency’s vehicles range between 16-26 years old they are in need of new equipment.

 Jeff Bobo

Hawkins County’s $1.6 million “Baby doe” opioid lawsuit settlement will be all but depleted if the county commission approves a $350,000 Hawkins County Rescue Squad allocation.

