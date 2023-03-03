Lynn Campbell

Hawkins County 911 director Lynn Campbell addresses the Budget Committee on Feb. 21 regarding separate ARPA allocation request for $274,000 for a new 911 system; and $291,000 for a backup system.

 Jeff Bobo

The Hawkins County Commission’s Budget Committee voted last week to recommend two ARPA allocations for Hawkins County Central Dispatch totaling $554,000 for a new 911 radio system update and a backup 911 system.

Rogersville, TN

Feb. 23, 2023

