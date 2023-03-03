The Hawkins County Commission’s Budget Committee voted last week to recommend two ARPA allocations for Hawkins County Central Dispatch totaling $554,000 for a new 911 radio system update and a backup 911 system.
The discussion and votes on these allocations were divided into two sections — the radio system update at a cost of $274,000; and the 911 backup system for $291,000
These two projects are part of the ongoing emergency radio project which as also included antenna and equipment upgrades to replace the county’s old analogue system with a new digital system.
Hawkins County 911 director Lynn Campbell explained that his old system can currently function with audio only on the new digital system, but there won’t be any control features until the new 911 system is installed.
Campbell has repeatedly expressed to county commissions that the digital upgrades underway with the antenna system cannot become fully functional without an upgrade to the 911 radio system as well.
Budget Committee Chairman Jason Roach asked when the radio system project will be completed.
Committee member Josh Gilliam noted that to date $935,000 has been allocated toward system upgrades — albeit much of that in grant funding. There is a pending request for $522,000 to purchase new radios for fire departments.
Gilliam questioned why this radio project is still costing money and hasn’t been completed after nearly three years.
“You have to take into consideration that a lot of that time was supply chain ordeals, and being able to get the labor to do it,” County Mayor Mark DeWitte told the committee. “Yes, it took longer than we thought it would. I can’t say we’re at a dead stop, but once we get the money that should be it.”
The argument for a backup
Gilliam made the motion to recommend the $274,000 ARPA expenditure for the new 911 system, but didn’t include the $291,000 backup 911 system in his motion. Gilliam’s motion was approved 6-0.
Roach asked what happens if the 911 system goes down and they don’t have a backup.
“We’re down,” Campbell replied. “Our current backup center is Grainger County 911. We’re authorized four dispatch seats here. Grainger County has one seat we can use if we have to transfer to them. If its going to be down 10-15 minutes, which is a common thing, that’s no big deal. If we’re down for an extended period of time for something as simple as a lightening strike, or fire damage, or water damage at our current 911 center, we would only have one seat at Grainger County 911 that we can use for a backup center.”
Campbell added, “Grainger County is like anybody else. They’re understaffed. If we have to go down for an extended period of time we have to send a dispatcher to Grainger County to man that seat, but even when we do that, we don’t have our mapping system. Basically it’s just someone to answer the phone and relay information.”
The last time Hawkins 911 was down for an extended period of time was this past August for an hour and a half, and that was the only time it was down for that long last year.
‘It’s risk versus reward’
Commissioner Tom Kern made a motion to fund the backup system up to $291,000 from ARPA funds.
Commissioner Robbie Palmer said the county can’t spend all that money for a new 911 system without a backup. Hawkins County Central dispatch averages 300 calls for service per day.
“We’re just one natural disaster away from our communications being non-existent,” Palmer said. “I don’t think we can take a chance on any of our patients waiting an extended amount of time for another county to possibly get help to them.”
Campbell said his plan is to establish a mobile backup center for the simple reason that any situation that would cause the 911 center in Rogersville to go down, that would likely have the same impact on any other stationary location.
Gilliam added, “It’s not that Im’m necessarily against it. I think that, with all the hours in the year, and you were down an hour and a half — and you’re not saying calls would go unanswered. The question is amount of money you spend versus the risk of covering. I understand it’s a gamble. You can sit here and wargame, playing ‘what ifs’, and you can spend a lot of money. You can come up with a lot of scenarios… It’s risk versus reward.”
The $291,00 911 backup system was approved by a vote of 5-1 with Gilliam voting no.
The overall $554,000 expenditure will be on the agenda of the March County Commission meeting for final approval.