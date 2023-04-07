Mayor Merrell Graham said during the BMA’s April 3 workshop that he would consider hiring an hourly employee for local planning advice to help guide the town through upcoming development projects.
City Attorney Joe May said the BMA should consider whether it is in Surgoinsville’s best interest to continue utilizing, “the constantly changing staff” at First Tennessee Development District as it moves forward with development plans.
“If someone spent two hours a month giving advice and they were capable of providing the type of advice the town need, that might be something to at least talk about,” May said.
Alderman Bobby Jarnagin and Mayor Merrell Graham agreed that the matter should at least be given consideration.
Mayor Graham stating the town was in need of planning advice for potential developments such as the sewer line expansion and a new subdivision on Sandidge Hollow Road, with the comfort of knowing someone will consistently be there for the town.
‘As personnel changes, ideas change’
Mayor Graham said that while First Tennessee Development District had given the town good advice in the past, the staff changes were like, “A revolving door of people.”
“I’d rather not come out of here seeing a different face,” Alderman Jarnagin agreed.
He also reasoned that the town had gotten good advice since having a permanent advisor.
“But you’d rather see a face you can look at and say, ‘well, they’ll be here next month’,” Jarnagin added.
Another issue pointed out by Mayor Graham that with different people every month, each new member had a different idea on what needed to be done for the town. These ideas usually conflicted with each other or went separate to what the town had wanted to do.
“That’s the issue that comes up,” Mayor Graham said, “Each (advisor) has their own idea on what they’d like to get done. As the personnel changes, that kind of changes.”
Though the mayor looked at hiring an advisor favorably, there were reservations stemming from the last permanent advisor causing trouble for the town.
‘A lot of academic discussion’
May likened to working with advisors has, “an art form,” to align their ideas and advise for what the board would like to see for the town.
The board also discussed that a permanent local planning advisor would get rid of a lot of those conflicting ideas.
Adding to this fervor, May assured that because of Surgoinsville’s rural standing and limited space, a lot of modern development discussion would not be needed from multiple voices.
“(Surgoinsville has) very limited residential development and even more limited commercial development,” May argued. “And you don’t need a lot of academic discussion on things that are likely never going to come to pass here.”
‘The town is growing’
Despite reservations from past experiences and a satisfactory advice from First Tennessee Development District, Mayor Graham stated that more consideration would be given to hiring an individual for local planning advise.
“For the first time ever, we’re in a position where the town is growing,” Mayor Graham said. “There are places going up where you would never think they’d be.”
Mayor Graham stated about the board would look into options on hiring a local planning advisor, “We have a need for some good, solid planning.”